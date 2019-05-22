The final season of Orange Is the New Black is coming — and we finally have a premiere date!

As revealed Wednesday in a new teaser video, the seventh and final season of the award-winning Netflix series will be available Friday, July 26.

In the teaser, the iconic Litchfield Penitentiary inmates participate in singing the show’s opening theme song, “You’ve Got Time,” while dressed in their usual prison attire.

It includes stars Taylor Schilling (who is dressed in normal clothing), Laura Prepon, Dascha Polanco and Uzo Aduba, among others.

Additionally, Netflix revealed exclusive first look images from the final season, which will explore the ladies of Litchfield coming to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever.

In season 7, Piper will struggle with life on the outside, Taystee’s friendship with Cindy will continue to hang in the balance as her life sentence looms, and Gloria and her kitchen staff will be confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s latest profit stream.

The news of OITNB’s end came in October of last year, when the series tweeted that the seventh season would be its last in 2019, along with a mashup video of the cast sharing the news.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” Aduba said.

“But the one thing is, our relationships will continue after the show,” Prepon added.

Taryn Manning said of the show, “It has been an amazing journey, an amazing experience,” as Schilling told fans: “Thank you so much for all of your support.”

Aduba concluded, “Season 7, you will not be disappointed. It is a season you will not forget. And we’re going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.”

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” creator Jenji Kohan said. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

Orange Is the New Black’s seventh and final season will be available July 26 on Netflix.