Orange Is the New Black Is Ending with Season 7

It’s official: Orange Is the New Black is coming to an end.

After seven years, the Netflix dramedy, which premiered in 2013, will wrap with the upcoming season 7, the show announced Wednesday.

“Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB,” the series tweeted alongside a mashup video of the cast sharing the news.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” Uzo Aduba said.

“But the one thing is, our relationships will continue after the show,” Laura Prepon said.

Taryn Manning said of the show, “It has been an amazing journey, an amazing experience,” as Taylor Schilling told fans: “Thank you so much for all of your support.”

Aduba concluded, “Season 7, you will not be disappointed. It is a season you will not forget. And we’re going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.”

The show, created by Jenji Kohan, followed the women of Litchfield Penitentiary serving their prison sentences together.

Season 7 of Orange Is the New Black will premiere in 2019 on Netflix.