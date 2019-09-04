Oprah Winfrey Announces Wellness Tour in 2020 — All the Details!

Oprah Winfrey is going on tour!

On Wednesday, the media mogul announced her first national arena tour in five years, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, presented by Weight Watchers Reimagined. Joined by high profile guests, Winfrey, 65, will bring a full day wellness event to nine U.S. cities beginning in January 2020.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

On each stop, attendees will spend the day with Winfrey as she shares her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and interactive exercises.

Each city will feature a different lineup of guests and experiences. Each stop will also feature a signature interview with Winfrey and some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers.

Over $1 million from tour proceeds will benefit WW Good, the philanthropic arm of WW that helps bring fresh, healthy food to underserved communities across the country.

The tour dates are as follows:

Saturday Jan. 4: Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

Saturday Jan. 11: St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energey Center

Saturday Jan. 18: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Saturday Jan. 25: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Saturday Feb. 8: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Saturday Feb. 15: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Saturday Feb. 22: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Saturday Feb. 29: Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

Thursday March 7: Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

Exclusive pre-sale access for the WW community begins Monday, Sep. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Sep. 10 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Sep. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sep. 13 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.