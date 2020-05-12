Oprah Winfrey Is Launching a Virtual Wellness Tour to Help Fans Cope with Coronavirus Pandemic

The 90-minute experiences will kick off May 16 and air every Saturday through June 6

Oprah Winfrey wants to help you live your best life while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

After selling out her nationwide wellness tour earlier this year, Winfrey is determined to bring the same wisdom and inspiration straight to fans' homes with Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience.

On Tuesday, the media mogul announced the free and interactive four-week event, which serves as an extension of her wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined).

The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey and taking place on Zoom, will kick off May 16 and air every Saturday through June 6.

"In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all," said Winfrey, 66, in a statement. "Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most."

Throughout the four weeks, Winfrey will tackle topics including how to focus on your physical and emotional well-being, maintaining and strengthening relationships while social-distancing, committing to healthy habits and more.

She will also share her own personal lessons of wellness and guide audiences through interactive workbook exercises.

Special guests will be announced at a later date.

Winfrey’s tour, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, visited sold-out arenas across the country, where she sat down and conducted one-on-one conversations with the likes Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Dwayne Johnson.

Viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering at ww.com/oprah.

