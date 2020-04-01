Oprah Winfrey Network Celebrating Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday with Super Soul Sunday Marathons

Image zoom Harpo, Inc.

Over 30 U.S. states are under stay at home orders in efforts to stunt the spread of the coronavirus — and Oprah Winfrey is offering Americans the chance to celebrate Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday virtually.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) will air two marathons of the Emmy award-winning inspirational series Super Soul Sunday throughout the mornings of April 5 and April 12, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET/PT.

Each marathon will include seven episodes featuring Winfrey’s conversations with today’s thought-leaders such as former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, Reverend Ed Bacon, Joel Osteen, Pastor A.R. Bernard and more.

In addition, Winfrey’s recent Facebook Live interview with Alicia Keys will air this Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT.

Episodes are available on the Watch OWN app and on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast.

See the full telecast schedule below.

PALM SUNDAY — April 5

6:00 a.m.: Carl Lentz

Oprah sits down with Carl Lentz, the lead pastor at Hillsong Church, New York City. Pastor Lentz is the dynamic force behind one of the most talked-about new congregations in American Christianity.

7:00 a.m.: Michael Beckwith

Oprah is joined by the visionary founder of the Agape International Spiritual Center, Michael Bernard Beckwith, for a conversation about living with intention and creating a vision for your life.

8:00 a.m.: Reverend Ed Bacon: Faith and Spirituality

Oprah interviews Reverend Ed Bacon. How can religion and spirituality work together? Reverend Bacon gives a surprising and enlightening answer.

9:00 a.m.: Wintley Phipps

Oprah is joined by Pastor Wintley Phipps, education activist and founder of the U.S. Dream Academy, to discuss how faith and character can help to create a life of value, meaning, purpose and fulfillment.

10:00 a.m.: Pema Chödrön

In her flower garden in Maui, Oprah talks with Buddhist nun, author and pioneer of the mindfulness movement, Pema Chödrön. They examine Chödrön’s new book, Welcoming the Unwelcome, where she reminds us how to connect to our basic goodness.

11:00 a.m.: Alicia Keys (also airing on Saturday, April 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

With both Oprah and Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys logging in from their respective remote locations due to COVID-19, Keys shares candid stories of her life and her songs with personal anecdotes from her journey as a multi-platinum recording artist, accomplished actress, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, activist, and mother. Alicia’s upcoming book, eBook and audiobook More Myself: A Journey (‘An Oprah Book’ imprint) is available now.

12:00 p.m.: Richard Rohr: The Search for Our True Self

Oprah sits down with contemporary theologian and author Father Richard Rohr about how we can reconnect to our true self by overcoming the many ways in which our ego blocks our path.

EASTER SUNDAY — April 12

6:00 a.m.: William Paul Young: Author of Bestseller The Shack

Oprah speaks with William Paul Young, New York Times bestselling author of The Shack, to discuss his inspiration behind the book and how it has allowed people to see their relationship with God in a new way.

7:00 a.m.: Father Richard Rohr: The Universal Christ

Oprah speaks with contemporary theologian, mystic and author Father Richard Rohr to discusses his book, The Universal Christ: How a Forgotten Reality Can Change Everything We See, Hope For, and Believe.

8:00 a.m.: Brother David Steindl-Rast: The Healing Power of Gratitude

Oprah is joined by Brother David Steindl-Rast, Benedictine monk, author and scholar, to talk about the true source of lasting joy.

9:00 a.m.: Pastor A.R. Bernard: Founder of NYC’s largest African American Church

Oprah is joined by Pastor A.R. Bernard, founder and Senior Pastor of Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center, to discuss the turning points that led to his spiritual journey and his life calling.

10:00 a.m.: Sister Joan Chittister: The Time is Now

Oprah talks with author and activist Sister Joan Chittister to discuss her book, The Time Is Now: A Call For Uncommon Courage. In a powerful conversation, Sister Joan defines what it means to be a prophet in today’s modern world and challenges us to combat complacency and apathy in our own lives.

11:00 a.m.: President Jimmy Carter

Oprah talks to international humanitarian and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for a conversation about faith and how his global influence grew after he left the White House.

12:00 p.m.: Joel Osteen

Oprah speaks with Pastor Joel Osteen, one of America’s most influential religious and spiritual leaders, about his bestselling book The Power of I Am and the meaning behind this core principle.