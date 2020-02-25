The Oprah Winfrey Show Is Launching as a Podcast, with 25 Years of Episodes Available to Stream

You get a podcast and you get a podcast!

Fans of Oprah Winfrey will soon be able to listen to their favorite episodes of her iconic talk show thanks to OWN’s The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Launching on March 3, the network will release 25 years of episodes from the talk show hosted by the beloved 66-year-old TV star.

“Oprah is opening the vault,” a voiceover teases in a trailer. “Twenty-five years of legendary interviews, a-ha moments, ugly cries and unforgettable surprises!”

Image zoom The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast Oprah Winfrey Network

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey & Dwayne Johnson Sip Tequila During ‘Epic Chat’ as She Pays Tribute to His Late Father

The talk show-turned-podcast will revive over 4,500 episodes that aired between Oprah‘s first episode on Sep. 8, 1986, and its last on May 25, 2011. OWN will release 10 episodes on March 3 — some of the show’s most-watched episodes — followed by one new episode every week thereafter.

“As we head into a new decade, it’s a great time for fans of The Oprah Winfrey Show to revisit the joy, laughter and inspiration that kept us all tuning in daily for 25 years,” says OWN president Tina Perry. “The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast is the perfect opportunity to look back and reflect, take stock of how we’ve grown and to be reminded that we’re all in this together.”

Image zoom Oprah Winfrey Fred Watkins/ABC via Getty

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Freaks Out on Today After Learning She Will Finally Meet Oprah — ‘I Need a Minute’

The first episodes to be re-released will delve into topics including race relations, drug addiction, divorce and weight loss. Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and Suze Orman will be featured in the initial batch of episodes.

Despite ending nearly a decade ago, The Oprah Winfrey Show continues to be the highest-rated daytime talk show in history.

This isn’t OWN’s first podcast endeavor. In August 2017, the network launched Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations with audio from the TV series Super Soul Sunday. OWN also presents Oprah’s Master Class, Iyanla: Fix My Life and A New Earth.

The show will be available on Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms, and listeners can subscribe now.