Oprah Winfrey to Create Original Programming for Apple in Multi-Year Deal

You get a show, and you get a show and you get a show!

Apple announced Friday that it’s partnering up with Oprah Winfrey for a multi-year deal that guarantees original programing from the mogul. Winfrey is jumping on board to “create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world,” according to a news release.

The announcement adds to Winfrey’s already impressive slate of shows over at her OWN network, which boasts Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar, the Emmy winning Super Soul Sunday and Oprah’s Master Class.

Oprah Winfrey Mike Marsland/WireImage

Winfrey becomes just the latest big name to sign on to work with the streaming platform. Apple previously nabbed her Wrinkle in Time costar Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine to create content for the yet-to-launch platform. The actress even signed on to star opposite Jennifer Aniston in a drama about a morning news team.

Witherspoon also has another series starring Kristen Wiig in the works, as well as another starring Octavia Spencer.