Happy Birthday, Oprah! See Her Life and Career Through the Years, in Photos

As the media mogul turns 68, look back on her early beginnings and amazing accomplishments

By Kate Hogan Updated January 29, 2022 02:15 AM

1 of 17

Credit: REX/Shutterstock

As a teen competing in the Miss Fire Prevention competition of Nashville, 1971

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Credit: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images

As a young news anchor in Baltimore, 1978

3 of 17

Credit: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images

Hosting the show People Are Talking, 1978

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Making her film debut in The Color Purple, 1985

Advertisement

5 of 17

Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

On her eponymous talk show, 1986

6 of 17

Credit: Paul Natkin/WireImage

Showcasing her weight loss on the Oprah Winfrey Show, 1988

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Credit: Robin Platzer/Twin Images/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

With longtime partner Stedman Graham at the Daytime Emmy Awards, 1995

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, 2002

Advertisement

9 of 17

Credit: AP Photo/Denis Farell

At a ribbon cutting for her Leadership Academy for Girls school in South Africa, 2007

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Credit: Jim Cole/AP/REX/Shutterstock

With Barack and Michelle Obama at a New Hampshire campaign rally, 2008

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

With Nelson Mandela and his wife Graca Machel at Mandela's 90th birthday party, 2008

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Credit: Michael Reynolds/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Paramount/Pathe/Harpo/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

With costar David Oyelowo and director Ava DuVernay in the movie Selma, 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

With best friend Gayle King at an OWN event, 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In the movie A Wrinkle in Time, 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

At an event for her television network OWN, 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan