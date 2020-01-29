Happy Birthday, Oprah! See Her Life and Career Through the Years, in Photos
As the media mogul turns 68, look back on her early beginnings and amazing accomplishments
As a teen competing in the Miss Fire Prevention competition of Nashville, 1971
As a young news anchor in Baltimore, 1978
Hosting the show People Are Talking, 1978
Making her film debut in The Color Purple, 1985
On her eponymous talk show, 1986
Showcasing her weight loss on the Oprah Winfrey Show, 1988
With longtime partner Stedman Graham at the Daytime Emmy Awards, 1995
Accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, 2002
At a ribbon cutting for her Leadership Academy for Girls school in South Africa, 2007
With Barack and Michelle Obama at a New Hampshire campaign rally, 2008
With Nelson Mandela and his wife Graca Machel at Mandela's 90th birthday party, 2008
Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, 2013
With costar David Oyelowo and director Ava DuVernay in the movie Selma, 2014
With best friend Gayle King at an OWN event, 2015
In the movie A Wrinkle in Time, 2018
Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2018
At an event for her television network OWN, 2018