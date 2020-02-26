Oprah and Gayle King Spill on One-Night Stands & Sexting in Hilarious Game of Never Have I Ever

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are spilling all their secrets.

In the latest installment of OprahMag.com‘s series The OG Chronicles, Ashley Graham hosts the real-life BFFs for a hilarious game of “Never Have I Ever.”

The rules are simple: Winfrey, 66, and King, 65, are asked about specific scenarios and if they’ve done them before, putting one finger down at a time if they have. The loser is forced to drink a shot of Oprah’s favorite hot sauce or apple cider vinegar.

Graham, 32, asks the famous journalists the first question: Have they ever stalked someone else on Instagram?

And right off the bat, Winfrey is confused.

“I don’t even know what that is,” she says.

“You go to their page and look through every single photo and what their caption is, who’s commenting,” Graham explains.

Both women claim they’ve never done it before.

When asked if they’ve ever played hooky from work, Winfrey says she has never, but Gayle admits she has.

“It was a long time ago. It was a mental health day,” the CBS This Morning co-host says.

As the game continues, Winfrey admits to having interviewed a celebrity she’s disliked; both ladies say they have never sexted with someone; and Winfrey says she’s most definitely pretended to know a celebrity when she in fact didn’t.

“I do it all the time,” Winfrey says. “I don’t know anybody. I’m walking through the crowds like, ‘Hey! How you doing?’ “

Both women also admit that they’ve thought about plastic surgery. And when the topic of a one-night stand comes up, King tells Winfrey, “We both better put our fingers down.”

King ultimately wins round one, and Winfrey is forced to take a shot of apple cider vinegar, much to her displeasure.

Gayle and Oprah

Kicking off round two, Graham asks if they’ve ever lied to their best friend about their whereabouts.

Winfrey says she has not — but King can’t even deny that she’s done so. King also admits to having returned an item of clothing after wearing it already.

“When I was younger, I may have just worn it one time,” she shares. “I was younger. I am ashamed.”

Both journalists say they’ve never told each other they like their outfit when they actually didn’t, but both say they have re-gifted a gift they already owned for someone else.

But have they ever skinny-dipped? Winfrey — who says she has three pools — has not, but King admits she has, although she claims it took place in a hot tub.

Neither woman has been to a strip club, they claim, nor have they pole danced.

And for the final question, King and Winfrey tell Graham that they never lied throughout the game — even when Graham isn’t so sure about their answers.