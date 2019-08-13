Besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Hilariously Guess the Meaning of Today's Slang Words

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King just proved they are as hip as ever after hilariously guessing the meaning behind today’s slang words.

In a video posted to O, The Oprah Magazine‘s YouTube page on Tuesday, Winfrey, 65, and King, 64, were asked to define a number of terms — the first one being the word “lit.”

“We know what that is,” Winfrey tells King who answers “Lit means it’s really great, it’s really fun.”

“We went to the party and it was lit,” the famous best friends then say together.

Next up was the word “Shade.” “It’s the same thing as dissing someone,” Winfrey confidently responds.

King then gives an example saying, “They were throwing all sorts of the shade when she walked into the room talking about her shoes.”

Winfrey interjects with, “No talking about the fact that she had been with somebody else’s boyfriend.”

Image zoom Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey Ida Mae Astute/Getty

Winfrey and King’s momentum then comes to a brief halt as they get stumped over the term “snack.”

King says her favorite snack is BBQ potato chips, while Winfrey reveals hers is popcorn with truffles.

However, both answers are incorrect.

A snack is actually defined as “someone who looks good at the moment.”

“But you’re saying someone really looks [good] like you want to eat it up because it’s attractive?” King asks. “Okay, I didn’t know that. That’s good,” Winfrey says.

“Oh, I just had lunch with somebody who is a real snack … I’m not going to say who it is either. That was a meal,” Winfrey hilariously says.

“He’s a whole buffet,” King says in agreement.

King gets back on track by correctly guessing the meaning behind “secure the bag.”

“I think that means get the money,” King says. Winfrey, meanwhile, has no idea.

She later redeems herself when it came to the term “thicc.”

“It means they’re voluptuous, curvaceous,” Winfrey proudly says.

“We’re both thicc!” King says. “I’m thicc and very proud of it,” Winfrey replies.

Image zoom Gayle King and [ent-hotlink id="18565" href="https://people.com/tag/oprah-winfrey/" title="Oprah Winfrey"] on the cover of O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine Ruven Afanador

The besties appear on the September cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, with King making her first-ever appearance as a cover star for the magazine. The sweet moment comes as King has gained widespread acclaim for her work as an anchor on CBS This Morning, and no one is celebrating her success more than Winfrey.

The mogul opened up about how King always stood by her and never let Winfrey’s fame get in the way of their tight friendship.

“Now that Gayle’s a shining star on CBS This Morning, people often ask her how she felt being in the shadow of my success. The truth is, she always felt not a shadow but the light,” Winfrey says in the issue. “We couldn’t have remained friends if she’d perceived it as a shadow. I would have sensed that, and I wouldn’t have been able to be as open. A true friend can’t be jealous of you, or want to take advantage of you in any way.”

As the anchor of CBS This Morning, King’s career has never been hotter. Her March interview with embattled singer R. Kelly showed the audience an entirely different side of the journalist. Her ability to maintain control while Kelly grew increasingly upset and erratic went viral and won her millions of fans.

With a new contract, she leads a revitalized and surging CBS This Morning show, teamed with Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil under the watchful eye of new executive producer Diana Miller.

“I always believed that the somebody who cared as much about the news, the culture, the work, would be seen and noticed,” Winfrey recently told PEOPLE. “Excellence cannot be denied.”