12 Throwback Photos of Oprah & Gayle — and the Friendship Lessons They've Taught Us

In a June 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Gayle told the story of her first New Year’s Eve post-divorce in 1993.

“My ex was going to have the kids,” said Gayle, who was the anchor at WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, at the time. “I was talking to Oprah on the phone that morning. And I said, ‘What are you guys doing?’ And, she told me something.”

Preparing to spend night alone, King was shocked when “four hours later, the doorbell rang and she and Stedman [Graham] were at the door,” she says. “She had been planning to come. I didn’t know that … I just kept saying, ‘I can’t believe you guys were here.’ That was something that I’ll never, ever, ever forget.”