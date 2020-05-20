Oprah Winfrey Credits Tyler Perry for Inspiring Her Coronavirus Response

Tyler Perry said Oprah Winfrey inspired him to become a writer and, eventually, a media mogul. Years later, it was Perry who inspired his longtime friend.

"I love what Tyler did in the beginning, having shoppers go in and not know what was happening," Winfrey tells PEOPLE. "After he did that, I go, 'God Tyler, that was a great idea.' He said, 'You could do it again.' I said, 'No, people are onto it, so now I have to think of something else.'"

It turns out that something else was establishing a COVID Fund as part of the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation. Winfrey, 66, has distributed $12 million in grants, today announcing donations to organizations in Kosciusko, Mississippi, Milwaukee, Nashville, Baltimore and Chicago.

"First and foremost I'm trying to feed families," she says. "I try to do what I can to lift people up so they can feed themselves. That's ultimately my philosophy: to teach a man to fish, to teach a girl to fish rather than just giving fish. But sometimes you just need some fish with some bread!"

"I felt compelled to do something for other kids — kids I could have been," she adds. "Finding organizations that go directly into the community have been proven to create sustainability within the communities is what I was looking for."

The grants were distributed among:

Live Healthy Chicago: An initiative to provide thousands of families in predominately African-American and Latinx communities, which are known to face an elevated risk of severe symptoms, immediate support in the form of wellness visits, contact tracing and care packages.

West Side United: "I said, 'I want somebody who's going to reach women, I want somebody who's going to feed people directly, I want somebody who's going to talk to guys who have been incarcerated and have come out of in prison. I want to be able to affect all those different arms. Can you put me in touch with organizations that are doing it well on the ground?’'"

NashvilleNurtures: A collaboration between Mount Zion Baptist Church and Tennessee State University, Winfrey's alma mater, providing immediate food relief to over 10,000 families in the greater Nashville area. "In Nashville, I called together a coalition of African-American ministers and asked them to help me along with my former Tennessee State University, 'Can you help me do a coordinated effort of reaching people, feeding people?'" she says.

SaintA: An organization which provides telehealth mental health services to Milwaukee residents, particularly in the African-American community hit hardest by COVID-19. SaintA is outfitting up to 150 students, adults, and families, who would not otherwise be able to access quality mental health care, with telehealth devices and internet access for a year.

The Nia Imani Family, Inc.: The Milwaukee-based organization provides housing for young, pregnant or first-time mothers, many of whom are recovering from homelessness, violence, and traumatic life experiences.

The Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi: Established a drive-thru food pantry to provide daily food support for over 1500 children in East Mississippi.

Living Classrooms Foundation: A non-profit in Baltimore that disrupts the cycle of poverty and helps the community become safer, stronger, and healthier by meeting individuals where they are and building skills for life. Living Classrooms inspires children, youth, and adults to achieve their potential through ands-on education, workforce development, health and wellness, and violence prevention programming.

Center for Urban Families: A Baltimore organization that addresses some of the city's most pressing issues including poverty, unemployment, father-absence, and family disintegration. Through addressing the key challenges of Baltimore’s urban families by working to connect fathers to their children, creating opportunities for economic and financial security through work, and providing access to other key interventions and supportive services, CFUF has served over 29,000 vulnerable Baltimoreans, providing the bridge that many have needed to attain stability and serves more than 1,400 men and women a year.

Additional recipients of the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund include:

America's Food Fund, including donations to the Sweetgreen Impact Outpost Fund, Second Harvest of Nashville, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository

Minnie's Food Pantry in Plano, Texas

Direct Relief in partnership with the Sean Combs Dance-A-Thon

New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, Illinois

The MAAFA Redemption Project in Chicago, Illinois

Global Citizen

Unity Shoppe, Inc. in Santa Barbara, California