Oprah Winfrey to Host New Apple TV+ Series, The Oprah Conversation

The Oprah Conversation will be filmed remotely because of COVID-19

Oprah Winfrey isn't letting the coronavirus slow down her passion for making connections.

Winfrey, 66, is launching The Oprah Conversation, a new series with Apple TV+ that will continue the media mogul's efforts in exploring impactful and relevant topics with world-renowned thought leaders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The series, which will be filmed remotely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, premieres July 30. The TV icon will "lead timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft," Apple TV+ said in a statement Monday. "Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection."

The first episode kicks off with a conversation with bestselling author Professor Ibram X, who will discuss racism and social injustice with Winfrey.

Later in the series, Winfrey will also talk to Emmanuel Acho about his viral hit web series, "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man."

This Winfrey's latest venture amid the pandemic. In May, she launched a virtual extension of her nationwide wellness tour, Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience.

The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey, took place on Zoom and tackled topics including how to focus on your physical and emotional wellbeing, maintaining and strengthening relationships while social-distancing, and committing to healthy habits.

"In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all," Winfrey said in a statement at the time. "Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most."