In the clip, Oprah Winfrey greets Gayle King at the front door with her arms open wide for a hug

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Hug for the First Time After Testing Negative for Coronavirus: 'Welcome!'

Reunited and it feels so good!

Oprah Winfrey celebrated the end of her longtime friend Gayle King's COVID-19 quarantine on Thursday with a heartwarming welcome at her home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After 13 and a half days quarantined in my guest house, @gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team released from Covid quarantine," she wrote.

In the clip, Winfrey greeted King at the front door with her arms open wide for a hug.

"We are here to welcome our guests, who have tested negative," she said. "Welcome, welcome!"

King was then seen giving Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham a hug before going inside the house.

"A Covid-free house," said Winfrey.

Winfrey has been social-distancing in her Santa Barbara, California, home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of June, King — along with her CBS This Morning team — traveled from New York to California to stay with Winfrey. But before the two friends could enjoy their time together, King quarantined in Winfrey's guest house for the recommended 14 days to ensure she did not contract coronavirus during her travels.

"We are practicing social distancing until we get our COVID tests, can't wait for that procedure," King previously said. "Let's just say, Oprah ain't playing with the quarantining rules."

But while King wasn't allowed in the main house until she tested negative, the friends did enjoy a few socially-distanced meals together.

"This is our table for service," Winfrey said before pointing to another table of food across the lawn. "And your table for service. Our utensils don't even touch."