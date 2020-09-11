The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel

Oprah, Anthony Anderson and More Stars to Make Special Appearances During Virtual Emmy Awards

Oprah Winfrey, Anthony Anderson and Gabrielle Union are among the stars that will be making special appearances at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

On Thursday, ABC and the Television Academy announced a list of celebrities who will be joining the first-ever virtual show, which will be hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

America Ferrera, Issa Rae, JJ Watt and Lena Waithe are also confirmed, along with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R., who will make a special In Memoriam performance.

More talent will be announced at a later date.

Image zoom Gabrielle Union, Anthony Anderson and Oprah Winfrey Getty Images (3)

Earlier this week, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the first official promo for the upcoming awards show.

Kicking off the promo is Billy Porter as his character Pray Tell from the hit FX series Pose, before scenes from various other nominated shows — including HBO's Insecure and Netflix's Stranger Things — flash onscreen.

Then, Jennifer Aniston, as her character Alex Levy from Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, stands before a podium and says, "Things are going to be quite different," before the promo announces that "138 stars from 114 locations across 10 countries" will gather together for "one unpredictable night."

At the end of the clip, Kimmel asks, "How will we pull it off this year?" before he quips, "I don't know."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Emmy Awards will be a bit different this year. The show was initially planned to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but it was moved to a virtual format on July 29.

"As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe. We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night," the Television Academy said in a statement.

Kimmel will host the show from a stage inside the Staples Center, which will have no red carpet or audience, Variety reported.