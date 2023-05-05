'Operation Repo' Star Sonia Pizarro Dead at 60: 'Will Always Have a Place in My Heart'

Her niece and truTV costar Lyndah Pizarro told TMZ that her aunt "died Wednesday night in Arizona in her sleep"

Published on May 5, 2023 12:47 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 09: TV personality Sonia Pizarro attends the 2013 Billboard Mexican Music Awards arrivals at Dolby Theatre on October 9, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

Sonia Pizarro, best known for her time as a cast member on truTv's Operation Repo, has died. She was 60.

The reality tv star's death was announced on Instagram by her ex-husband and fellow castmate, Froylan Tercero, on Thursday.

"I'm deeply sad to inform you that Sonia has passed away, to many she was a bada— chick that kicked some serious a—, to me, she was and will always be my ex-wife, the mother of my son, and she will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach," wrote Tercero.

Tercero informed his 12,400 followers that he would take some time away from social media. He ended the post by thanking Pizarro for "all the good mementos" they shared.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 01: Television personality Sonia Pizarro arrives at Jenni Rivera's "I Love Jenni" Latin Celebrity Reality Show Red Carpet Launch Party at My House on March 1, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

While the cause of Pizarro's death has not been announced, her niece and Operation Repo costar Lyndah Pizarro told TMZ that her aunt "died Wednesday night in Arizona in her sleep."

Pizarro's truTv series lasted from 2007 to 2014 and, according to IMDb, the show gave an inside look at "the fast-paced, high-pressure world of car repossession with a team of highly trained professionals from California's San Fernando Valley."

In May 2018, Pizarro's family shared with fans through a GoFundMe campaign that Pizarro had suffered a stroke while driving and "lost her ability to speak and her basic motor functions." The fundraiser raised $580 dollars.

The last update on Pizarro's health came that June when Pizarro's family took to Instagram to share that she was getting "a little bit better."

"Her physical therapy will take a lot of time to return strength to her legs and entire right side. Her speech ability is returning little by little, and she just wants everyone to know how appreciative of your support she is," they added.

