Only Murders in the Building's Steve Martin and Martin Short Reveal Each Other's Quirky Habits
After 36 years of friendship, Steve Martin and Martin Short know a thing or two about one another.
In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the two comedy legends — and 2022 Emmy nominees — open up about their decades-long friendship, Only Murders in the Building and their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" comedy tour.
"I think our friendship only seems special because we're in show business," says Short, 72. "But if your dad had a 36-year best friend, you'd say, 'How great. They must enjoy each other's company.'"
Because the duo have known and worked alongside each other for so long, they've been able to pick up on one another's quirks.
"Here's what it's like to be with Marty Short: We're sitting next to each other, maybe in a car, and I hear, 'You going to the Oscars this year?' And I go, 'Gee, I don't know. It depends if we're invited,'" says Martin, 76. "He says, 'No, I'm doing dictation into the phone. Sorry, I'm sending a text.' 'Oh, okay.'"
Martin continues, "Then a minute goes by and he goes, 'The ratings were really high this year. Congratulations.' And I go, 'Yeah, thanks. That's really great. I mean, we did it...' He says, 'No, I'm sending a dictation to Bill Hader.' And then I'll hear, 'For lunch, I'd like a turkey sandwich and some coleslaw on the side.' And I won't say anything. And then he says, 'Are you listening?'"
Short chimed in to say that while he considers himself to be "very, very organized," Martin has "a million more skills."
"And he's obsessed with food. I love escargot, but I won't eat a raw tomato," Short says.
"I'm not a gourmand," Martin clarifies. "I mean, I'll eat a grilled cheese. As I get older, I just want perfect weather and a perfect meal. I make poached eggs with a $39 machine on Amazon. Poaches two eggs perfectly, and it takes two minutes. No muss, no fuss. But I don't have a cooking talent, and I don't have an organization talent."
Short continued to compliment his friend by highlighting his numerous achievements beyond the screen both on stage and in print.
"You've written novels. You've written plays that have been on Broadway. You've written a musical that's been on Broadway," he says, adding self-deprecatingly, "I've only won a Tony."
Given all they've seen in the industry, it's no surprise that one of their timeless sources of conversation is other luminaries.
"Marty and I are amused by egocentric mania, like when somebody's being too pompous," Martin admits.
"We just find that hilarious," he confesses. "And we love to gossip about on-set stories we've heard of people being ridiculous."
Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hulu.
