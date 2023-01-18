'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: Everything to Know

The upcoming season kicked off filming in January 2023 with several big names joining the cast

Published on January 18, 2023 12:59 PM
Steve Martin and Martin Short cover rollout
From L: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Get ready to step back into the Arconia, because Only Murders in the Building season 3 is officially underway.

Following the season 2 finale in August 2022, which ended with a major time jump and giant cliffhanger, the cast kicked off filming in January 2023.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are set to reprise their roles as everyone's favorite true-crime-solving trio, and several other big names are joining the cast this time around.

As teased in the season 2 finale, Paul Rudd joins the cast as Broadway star Ben Glenroy — and many other stars have been announced since as the cast shares behind-the-scenes looks from the set.

From who's joining the cast to what the new season will be about, here's everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Which cast members are returning for Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Gomez, Short, and Martin are reprising their roles as Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage, respectively. In a recent Instagram video from set, Gomez also revealed that Andrea Martin would be reprising her role as Joy, Charles' makeup artist and love interest.

Who is joining the cast for Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Meryl Streep; Paul Rudd; Jesse Williams
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/WireImage

After making a cameo in the season 2 finale, Rudd officially joins the cast as Ben Glenroy in season 3.

Series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman told PEOPLE the actor's role "was a true bit of dream casting for us" and added, "as those who know our show know well, many twists await regarding the story of 'Ben Glenroy' in our season 3."

Additionally, it was announced that Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams will have a recurring role as a "documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Mabel, Charles and Oliver are working on," per Variety.

In January 2023, the cast teased that Meryl Streep will also be joining the cast as Martin shared a photo with his former It's Complicated costar on set.

What will Only Murders in the Building season 3 be about?

Though Hulu hasn't announced the official tagline for the season, it will likely fill in the gaps from the time jump in the season 2 finale, which ended with Rudd's character dying on stage after being poisoned.

When did Only Murders in the Building season 3 start filming?

Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Steve Martin/instagram

The new season officially kicked off filming in January 2023. Martin commemorated the occasion by posting a selfie with Short, Gomez, Streep and Rudd, writing, "The filming of Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has begun! A cast to dream of."

Gomez also shared her excitement about Streep joining the cast as she shared a video of everyone hanging out on set together with the caption, "I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!"

When will Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere?

Hulu hasn't announced a release date for season 3 yet. However, with filming starting in January 2023, it's possible that we could get new episodes by the end of the year.

Will there be an Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Only Murders In The Building -- Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (<a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a>), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

A fourth season hasn't been confirmed, but given the show's success and fan base, it seems likely that there will be another season. Though Hoffman previously revealed that he doesn't have a "five-season plan" like other showrunners, he is excited to keep the show going as long as Hulu will allow him.

"I think there's great variety [in terms of the stories that can be told]," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I know there have been funny discussions about how many murders can there be in one building, but I think that's a fun challenge."

