Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short Announce Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premiere Date

Cara Delevingne will also star in season 2 of the Hulu series

Get ready super sleuths.

Hulu's original crime comedy Only Murders in the Building is coming back this summer. The streaming platform announced the series will premiere on June 28 — and if it's anything like the first season, it will offer weeks of laughs and whodunnits.

A video starring the show's leads, Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, was shared on Instagram to announce the return date. "You're probably wondering when season 2 of Only Murders in the Building is going to hit the airwaves," Martin says as the trio stands in an elevator.

"I was wondering that, too," Short adds.

After several bloopers, the elevator closes to reveal the June 28 premiere date.

Season 1 followed the unlikely connection between Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) as the three tenants from the same New York highrise, who come together to solve the murder of one of their fellow renters. Once they realize they're all fans of the same true-crime podcast, a surprising bond — and creative endeavor to start their own podcast — brings the three neighbors to question not only the circumstances around the mysterious death, but each other.

At the end of season 1, the murder was solved — but there's much more to figure out. The finale episode, which aired in October 2021, showed Arconia Board President Bunny Folger murdered, too.

In season 2, Mabel, Charles and Oliver will have a much harder time solving the crime as they are the prime suspects. Not only will they have to prove their innocence, but they'll also become the subjects of a true-crime podcast set on implicating them in the murder.

While not too much is known about the season 2 plot, another star is joining the cast. Cara Delevigne will play Alice, an "art world insider" who wants a stake in solving the crime as well.

Gomez, Short and Martin returned to set for season 2 in December. "Our first day of shooting of 'Only Murders in the Building!'" Martin posted on Twitter, alongside a photo of the three. "We're all happy to be back."