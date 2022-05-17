Shirley MacLaine will also be part of the Hulu hit's star-studded cast when the series returns on June 28

Only Murders in the Building's Season 2 Trailer Is Here! Watch Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer in Action

Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine are adding to the intrigue of Only Murders in the Building's second season.

On Tuesday, Hulu released the teaser trailer for the upcoming season for the hit mystery series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In season 2, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez) set out to solve the shocking murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). However, the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide and become the subjects of a competing podcast.

In addition, the amateur investigators are forced to deal with their neighbors who believe they committed Bunny's murder.

"Oh goody! The murders are here," one neighbor says in the trailer.

"We were framed," Charles responds and Oliver adds, "It will all be on the podcast."

Only Murders In The Building -- Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The trio question why evidence from Bunny's murder keeps being found in their apartments at the Arconia.

"Someone is toying with us. If it was simply about getting us caught, the police would be banging down that door," Oliver says after bloody knife is found in one of their units.

Charles, Oliver and Mabel then go on search to find out why they are being framed.

"We need to find the real killer," says and Oliver adds, "Let's search for a clue that isn't us."

Only Murders In The Building -- Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Fans also get a get glimpse of Delevingne, Schumer and MacLaine, who will up the cast's star power in season 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delevingne will play Alice, an "art world insider" who will become just as obsessed with the New York City apartment building's murder mysteries as season 1's unlikely friends Mabel, Oliver and Charles.

While Short opened up about working with MacLaine and Schumer in an interview with Deadline.

"Before Christmas, [I shot scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer," he said. "The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work."

Only Murders In The Building -- Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Audiences were first introduced to Charles, Oliver and Mabel as three strangers who bond over their obsession with true crime. The three Arconia residents teamed up to discover the truth behind their neighbor Tim's sudden death and launched their Only Murders in the Building podcast to document their findings along the way.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.