'Only Murders in the Building' Trio Unmasks Shocking Season 2 Killer in Twist-Filled Finale

This post contains spoilers from the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale.

The wait is finally over.

A new killer was unveiled during Hulu's Only Murders in the Building finale. But the assailant's identity might come as a surprise to many viewers.

Tuesday's episode picked up with the aftermath of Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) learning the true identity of Poppy White (Adina Verson), the long-suffering assistant to famed podcast host Cinda Canning (Tina Fey). Cinda was best known for doing an investigative podcast on the mysterious disappearance and murder of Becky Butler, but audiences discovered in the ninth episode that Poppy is, in fact, Becky. She also admits to being "terrified" of Cinda.

It also appears as if Cinda has ties to the increasingly sketchy Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport), who has been investigating the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). With all of this in mind, Mabel pegged Cinda as the "criminal mastermind" who is likely behind Bunny's murder, leaving both Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) stunned.

Viewers were provided Poppy's backstory as Becky at the top of episode 10, which revealed that Becky's supposed murderer was the local mayor she worked for — as well as how Poppy brought Cinda the idea for the podcast. The show's main trio then hashed out the details they know to determine why Cinda would murder Bunny in the first place.

"So Poppy is Becky Butler?" said Oliver as Mabel replied, "Yes, which means Cinda sent a mayor to prison for killing someone she knew was still alive."

"And now she's trying to top herself by sending us to prison for a murder she committed," Charles chimed in, adding that Cinda was likely "framing" the trio "to get the hell out of her podcast lane."

Mabel, Charles and Oliver later meet up with Poppy to gain further insight into the situation. The trio also wanted to get her advice on how to get Cinda to confess to the murder, but Poppy said: "She'd never. Are you serious?"

Poppy then provided details on what could potentially crack Cinda but departed the group to deal with a work-related matter. Before leaving the diner, she picked up her order from the front, which just so happened to be an item Bunny was "disgusted" by.

Mabel also stepped away to answer a call from Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), who revealed that she was able to get information from the murder weapon authorities retrieved. To that, Mabel told Charles and Oliver, "You guys, I think I know what '14 Savage' means," referencing the last words Bunny uttered upon being fatally stabbed.

From there, Mabel, Charles and Oliver gather some of their neighbors and friends to help them pull off their scheme to unmask the killer. Cinda is invited to the gathering, dubbed a "Killer Reveal Party," held at Bunny's apartment. Poppy joins her, bringing the proper equipment to record it for Cinda's podcast as the main trio film it for their respective podcast.

"It gives me no pleasure to inform you that the killer is here, in this very room," said Charles as Alice Banks (Cara Delevingne), Mabel's ex who recreated Bunny's murder scene for art, suddenly entered the room.

After recounting the events that transpired before and after Bunny's murder at Mabel's apartment, Charles claimed Cinda likely had an "interest in framing three innocent people," including himself, Mabel and Oliver. It's then that Oliver revealed that Cinda was responsible for Bunny's murder.

"And how did she cover her tracks? With the help of a crooked cop she met years ago in Oklahoma," said Oliver, referencing Detective Kreps, leading Cinda to question how the trio knew about her connection to the police official.

Still, Cinda said, "Why would I want to kill an old woman I never met?"

Cinda continued to deny allegations from the group, including some tied to her previous frequent visits to the Arconia apartment building. But she still insisted there's "no motive" on her end.

Mabel soon realized that her ex, Alice, was Bunny's murderer: "This is the work of an artist."

"You just came into the picture recently. Your gallery needed new energy — isn't that what you said? It turns out you were making art from my tragedy," Mabel said to Alice, referencing how she was initially pegged as the primary suspect in the murder case. "So why not frame me? Up the value of your art?"

Alice replied, "I am outraged and frankly, haven't we been down this road before?"

"You're a real charmer, Alice. And a hell of a kisser. But you're also a liar — and a killer," Mabel said, pulling out a card Alice had in a murder mystery party game held in a previous episode, indicating she was the game's killer.

To that, Alice clapped and said, "Bravo, Mabel. Bravo, indeed."

Alice then turned to grab a knife to stab her former girlfriend, but she instead fatally injured Charles, who stepped in the way to save Mabel.

Charles then died and is covered with a sheet while awaiting the authorities' arrival. Sitting down with Mabel and Oliver afterward, Cinda sang Mabel's praises for solving the case: "You are one hell of an investigator. I could use someone like you on my staff. I mean, hell, I think you could have your own podcast."

This news instantly angered Poppy, who called Mabel's ability to resolve the murder as "pure luck." She then questioned why Cinda would offer Mabel a podcast, pointing out how she does "everything" for Cinda but does not get rewarded for her efforts.

But as Poppy continued to sneeze while attempting to lay out her argument, Mabel and Oliver begin to question her. Mabel pointed out that the person who killed Bunny sneezed on their way out of the building.

"It's not a crime to be allergic to rancid bird molting," Poppy said. "And what? You're going to believe some young girl that's hiding in your walls?"

Oliver then said, "Only the killer could have known there was a girl hiding in the walls that night."

"And her name is Lucy," Mabel said of the teenage daughter of Charles's ex-girlfriend, as Cinda added, "And yours is Becky."

Upon asking how Cinda knew of Poppy's true identity, Charles — who was presumed to be dead — sat up and shared that they told Cinda everything.

Mabel, Charles and Oliver then told Poppy that they've been onto her since their meeting that afternoon at the diner. Poppy then explained, "I just wanted to make a good podcast, I just wanted Cinda to notice me."

Poppy asked how the trio discovered she was the killer, leading Mabel to explain that Detective Williams told her the DNA on the murder weapon belonged to "a dead girl," i.e. Becky Butler. Mabel then realized that "14 Savage" was meant to reference the No. 14 sandwich on the diner's menu, which is an item Bunny hated. It also meant that Mabel misheard Bunny uttering "sandwich," not "Savage."

Police arrested Poppy as well as Detective Kreps, who was revealed to be her boyfriend.

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.