The Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building': Everything to Know

Only Murders in the Building takes true crime obsession to a whole new level.

The hit Hulu series is a humorous murder mystery starring comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short alongside singer-actress Selena Gomez, all three of whom also serve as executive producers.

After a shocking murder takes place in their New York City apartment building, the Arconia, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) are brought together by their shared fascination with true crime. The unlikely trio team up to solve the case via their very own investigative podcast.

"I don't think you ever really expect it, so it's a nice surprise when it happens," Martin told PEOPLE of the show's success. "I am thrilled to be in an undeniable hit show — and to be working with my friend that I would hang out with anyway."

In 2022, Gomez spoke to the Los Angeles Times about working alongside acting legends Martin and Short, admitting she was "very nervous" at first. "They made me feel really comfortable. I would say by the second season, I felt like I got a really good groove with Mabel, and in general, I felt more comfortable to ask for their advice on a scene, or if maybe that sounded bad. They're honest with me. It's nice."

The third season of the series began filming in January 2023, though a release date has not yet been announced. However, it's been revealed that the season's upcoming cast will include Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams. A new season 3 teaser gave fans a sneak peak of Rudd and Streep in their roles.

Ahead, here's everything to know about the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Steve Martin plays semi-retired actor turned true crime podcaster, Charles-Haden Savage.

The comedian got his start in the late 1960s writing for the TV variety show The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He continued to write for television as well as perform stand-up on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Saturday Night Live. He has appeared on SNL regularly throughout his career and is currently second to Alec Baldwin for most times guest-hosting. Martin's comedy albums have also earned him five Grammy Awards.

In the 1970s and '80s, the star established his acting career with films like The Jerk (1979), which he co-wrote, Little Shop of Horrors (1986) and Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987). He also co-wrote the films Three Amigos! (1986), in which he starred opposite Short, and Roxanne (1987).

Martin has appeared in both comedic and dramatic film roles. Some of his most well-known roles include Father of the Bride (1991), Nora Ephron's Mixed Nuts (1994), Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), The Pink Panther (2006), The Big Year (2011) and Love the Coopers (2015).

In 2021, he returned to television with Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

The washed-up actor trope that his character inhabits, Martin says, stemmed from his own anxiety. "I think about actors who've had these hits, they're on TV for eight years," the actor told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in 2022. "And then they don't really work that much again, because they're maybe too identified with the part. And I've always been curious about that life."

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said he doesn't intend to pursue other acting roles when the Hulu series ends. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," he said. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Outside of acting, Martin is also a playwright, author, host and banjo player. He was married to actress Victoria Tennant from 1986 to 1994 and in 2007, he married writer Anne Stringfield. In 2013, the couple welcomed a daughter, Mary Martin.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Martin Short plays disgraced Broadway director Oliver Putnam.

Born in Ontario, the comedian began his career in Canada performing in theater productions and on television shows. In 1982, he was cast on the Canadian sketch comedy show Second City Television alongside Andrea Martin and Eugene Levy and in 1984, joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for one season.

After leaving SNL, Short released several television comedy specials and starred in movies such as Three Amigos! (1986), The Big Picture (1989) and Mars Attacks (1996). He's also appeared on shows like Arrested Development, Weeds and Damages. In 2016, Short and comedian Maya Rudolph debuted a variety show, Maya & Marty, which aired on NBC.

The actor has also returned to his roots in the theater. In 1993, his performance in the Broadway musical adaptation of the Neil Simon film The Goodbye Girl earned him a Tony Award nomination and in 1999, he won a Tony for his role in the Broadway revival of Little Me.

In 2022, Short spoke to PEOPLE of Only Murders in the Building's success, saying, "It's not like it's a hit that we think is for the kids and have to pretend we think it's great. We love this. If you came to set you would see a very loose, happy [atmosphere]. Before you approach, you'd hear laughter first, and that's including Selena [Gomez, their costar]. We all like to work with such a joyful exuberance."

As for his personal life, Short married Canadian actress Nancy Dolman in 1980 and the couple had three children together: Katherine (born in 1983), Oliver (born in 1986) and Henry (born in 1990). In 2010, Dolman died of ovarian cancer.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Selena Gomez plays the role of Mabel Mora, a young resident of the Arconia who teams up with Charles and Oliver to host a true crime podcast.

Gomez got her start on the children's TV show Barney & Friends. As a teenager, she starred in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and began appearing in movies such as Ramona and Beezus (2010), Monte Carlo (2011) and Spring Breakers (2012).

Amid her Disney Channel stardom, Gomez began releasing pop music along with a band under the name Selena Gomez & the Scene. She eventually broke off as a solo artist and her albums have received critical acclaim and mainstream success.

In 2020, the star launched her own makeup line called Rare Beauty, which was named in tandem with her 2020 album, Rare. The brand has become hugely successful and donates a portion of its proceeds to mental health charities.

Gomez returned to television in 2021 with Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

"I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing," said the star when speaking to the reporters at a Television Critics Association press panel in 2021.

She added, "It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So I am very happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn't know what I was thinking."

In her personal life, Gomez had a very public, on-again, off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018 and briefly dated The Weeknd. The star has also publicly battled with mental illness and Lupus. In 2017, she received a life-saving kidney transplant from friend and fellow actress, Francia Raisa. Gomez also released an emotional documentary called My Mind & Me on Apple TV+ in November 2022.

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Tina Fey plays rival true crime podcast host Cinda Canning.

During her time at The Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, Fey began writing for Saturday Night Live. She eventually joined the show as head writer and also co-anchored the "Weekend Update" segment alongside Jimmy Fallon and later, Amy Poehler.

In 2006, Fey departed SNL to create the NBC sitcom 30 Rock, which was inspired by her experience as head writer on the sketch comedy show. The show earned the star multiple Emmy Award nominations and wins, including the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2008 and outstanding comedy series in 2009.

Fey also created the Neflix comedy The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ran from 2015 to 2020 and featured her 30 Rock castmate Jane Krakowski.

Perhaps her most notable film credit is writing and starring in the 2004 cult favorite comedy Mean Girls, which was later developed into a Broadway musical. In 2023, it was announced that Fey will reprise her role as Ms. Norbury in the upcoming movie musical. She's also appeared in films like Baby Mama (2008), Date Night (2010), This Is Where I Leave You (2014) and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016).

In 2021, she appeared in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building as Cinda Canning, a true crime podcaster said to be inspired by Serial host Sarah Koenig.

As for her personal life, Fey married Jeff Richmond, whom she met while working at Second City, in 2001. The couple have two daughters together.

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Nathan Lane plays Teddy Dimas, deli owner and sponsor of the Only Murders in the Building podcast.

Primarily a theater actor in his early career, Lane starred in Broadway shows such as 1996's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, for which he won his first Tony Award. His other notable credits include The Producers (2001) and Angels in America (2008). Lane also starred in the film adaptation of The Producers in 2005.

The actor famously voiced Timon in the 1994 Disney animated movie The Lion King and has also appeared in films like The Birdcage (1996) and Mouse Hunt (1997). He's also guest starred on numerous TV shows such as Frasier, 30 Rock and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In 2015, Lane married his longtime partner Devlin Elliott.

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

James Caverly plays Theo Dimas, the son of Teddy Dimas.

Prior to Only Murders in the Building, Caverly appeared on Chicago Med as well as several theater productions, including the 2018 Broadway play Children of a Lesser God.

As a deaf actor playing a deaf character, Caverly worked closely with the Hulu show's creators to craft his character in the most respectful and accurate way.

"I still get messages from people about how wonderful it is to see Theo be played by a Deaf person and to have sign language portrayed on screen," Caverly told Salon in 2022. "Even more so when they saw Teddy, played by Nathan Lane, using sign language to communicate with his son."

Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Amy Ryan plays Charles' love interest and the Arconia's unsuspecting perpetrator in season 1.

Ryan got her start in the theater and made her Broadway debut in the 1993 play The Sisters Rosensweig. She also performed in the 2000 revival of Uncle Vanya and the 2005 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, both of which earned her Tony Award nominations.

The actress has appeared in films like Gone Baby Gone (2007), Changeling (2008) and Birdman (2014) and TV shows like The Wire and The Office.

As for her personal life, Ryan married writer and producer Eric Slovin in 2011. The couple had welcomed their first child together two years prior.

Cara Delevingne as Alice

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Cara Delevingne plays Alice, an art curator and Mabel's love interest in season 2.

Mainly known for her career as a model, the English star has worked with fashion brands like Chanel, Burberry and Marc Jacobs. In 2012, Delevingne landed her first acting role, a small part in the film adaptation of Anna Karenina starring Keira Knightley. She has also appeared in films like Paper Towns (2015) and Suicide Squad (2016). Delevigne also stars in the Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row alongside Orlando Bloom.

In 2022, she guest starred on the second season of Only Murders in the Building alongside her real-life friend, Gomez.

"It was just fun," Delevingne told E!'s web series While You Were Streaming about the romantic scenes between the pair. "Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?"

"It was just hysterical," she added. "It's just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it's the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it."

Delevingne identifies as pansexual. She dated singer St. Vincent from 2015 to 2016 and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson from 2018 to 2020.

Julian Cihi as Tim Kono

Hulu

Julian Cihi plays the Arconia's first murder victim, Tim Kono.

Prior to Only Murders in the Building, Cihi appeared on shows like Mr. Robot, The Outpost and The Tick. He also performed on Broadway in 2015's Doctor Zhivago and 2022's Take Me Out.

Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Michael Rapaport plays Detective Kreps, the lead investigator on Arconia resident Bunny Folgers' murder case.

The actor and comedian has an extensive film and television résumé. His standout movie roles include True Romance (1993), Deep Blue Sea (1999) and The Sixth Day (2000). As for TV, Rapaport appeared on Boston Public, Prison Break and the Netflix series Atypical and held recurring roles on Friends and My Name Is Earl.

In his personal life, Rapaport married writer and producer Nichole Bettie in 2000 and the pair share two sons together. They divorced in 2007. In 2016, he married actress Kebe Dunn.

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Aaron Dominguez plays Oscar Torres — aka "Tie-Dye Guy" — Mabel's childhood friend who is falsely convicted of a murder at the Arconia.

The actor's other television credits include Two Sides: Unfaithful and a 2023 episode of the Gossip Girl reboot. He's also appeared in the 2022 film The Inspection.

Adina Verson as Poppy White

hulu

Adina Verson plays Cinda Canning's assistant, Poppy White.

She has previously appeared in TV shows like The Strain, Mozart in the Jungle and New Amsterdam. Verson is also a theater performer and originated the role of Rivkele in the 2017 Broadway production of Indecent.

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Jackie Hoffman plays Arconia resident Uma Heller.

An alum of The Second City improv troupe in Chicago, Hoffman has performed a number of one-woman comedy shows. She made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray in 2002 and has also appeared in Broadway productions of The Addams Family (2010-2011) and On the Town (2014).

Her distinct comedy style has also lent itself to Hoffman's many film roles like Garden State and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde and TV appearances such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and 30 Rock. She also made a cameo in the 2014 Oscar-winning film Birdman.

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Michael Cyril Creighton plays Arconia resident Howard Morris.

He's previously appeared on TV shows like Nurse Jackie, 2 Broke Girls, High Maintenance and Dexter: New Blood. Creighton also created and starred in the Writers Guild Award-winning web series Jack in a Box, which ran from 2009 to 2012.

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny Folger

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Jayne Houdyshell plays season 2's murder victim and the Arconia's board president, Bunny Folger.

An accomplished theater actress, Houdyshell made her Broadway debut in 2005's It's a Wonderful Life. She also appeared in the 2012 revival of Stephen Sondheim's Follies and the 2022 revival of The Music Man. In 2016, Houdyshell won her first Tony Award for her performance in the 2016 play The Humans.

Her film credits include Greta Gerwig's Little Women in 2019 and the 2017 sci-fi comey Downsizing. Prior to Only Murders in the Building, she held recurring roles on TV shows like Law & Order, Blue Bloods and The Good Fight.

Paul Rudd as Ben Gilroy

Hulu/YouTube

Paul Rudd will appear in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building as Ben Gilroy, the star of Oliver's new theater production. In a timejump scene in the season 2 finale, viewers saw Gilroy collapse on stage, setting up the next murder mystery for Charles, Oliver and Mabel.

Rudd has appeared in films like Clueless (1995), Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) This Is 40 (2009) and Marvel's Ant Man franchise as well as TV shows like Friends, Reno 911! and Parks and Recreation.

As for his personal life, Rudd married producer and screenwriter Julie Yager in 2003 and the couple share two children together.

Meryl Streep

Hulu/YouTube

Meryl Streep joins the Only Murders in the Building cast for season 3. Not much is known about her character, but in the newly released teaser, the actress appears in a scene showing a roundtable indicating that she's part of Oliver's new stage production. The room is silent, waiting for her to speak, and it dawns on her that it is her turn.

"Oh my god, it's me!" she laughs. "Oh, I'm sorry. It's me, isn't it?"

Streep is known for her illustrious film career and slew of Academy Award nominations (and three wins). Some of her most notable credits are Sophie's Choice (1982), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), The Hours (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and Mamma Mia! (2008). She's also appeared in stage productions as well as on television series such as HBO's Angels in America in 2003 and Big Little Lies, which aired on the network from 2017 to 2019.

Streep has been married to artist Don Gummer since 1978 and the pair share four children together.

Jesse Williams

Arturo Holmes/Variety/Getty

Jesse Williams joins season 3 of Only Murders in the Building as a "documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Mabel, Charles and Oliver are working on," per Variety.

He is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on the long running medical drama Grey's Anatomy from 2009 to 2022. Williams has also appeared in films like The Cabin in the Woods (2012) and The Butler (2013).

Williams married Aryn Drake-Lee in 2012. The couple filed for divorce in 2017 and the divorce was finalized in 2020. They share two children.