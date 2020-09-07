James Lafferty announced the happy news on social media with a smiley selfie of the couple

One Tree Hill ’s James Lafferty and The Royals Star Alexandra Park Are Engaged

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park are getting married!

On Sunday, the One Tree Hill alum, 35, announced that he had proposed to the Australian actress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She said yeah 🙌🏼☺️," Lafferty shared on Instagram, alongside a sweet selfie of the couple.

The Royals star, 31, was cozying up to her fiancé in the photo while showing off her new ring.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Park has yet to share the news on her own social media platform, though she did post a landscape snap from her and Lafferty's romantic getaway to Palm Springs, California.

She captioned the image with a simple "Hello 🌚," but fans were quick to share their best wishes for her and Lafferty in the comments.

"Congrats to you girl!! Can't wait to see what this new chapter of your life looks like! So happy that you are happy 🤩❤️," one fan shared.

Another added, "congrats on your engagement😍👏🏼."