'One Tree Hill' 's Bevin Prince Recalls Late Husband Discussing Being Struck by Lightning Before Death

"Right before it hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, 'If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I wanna be,'" Prince shared of her late husband William Friend

By
Published on December 9, 2022 02:09 PM
One Tree Hill Actress Bevin Prince’s Husband William Friend Dies at 33 After Being Struck by Lightning. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ_6LewOwn_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y`
Photo: Bevin Prince/instagram

Bevin Prince is looking back at the day her husband William Friend died after being struck by lightning.

Before the lightning strike on July 3, the One Tree Hill alum, 40, said she and her husband were boating with family and friends in North Carolina and they saw a "storm in the distance."

"But we'd been there so many times, and there was no urgency for anyone to get off the water at that time," she told Good Morning America. "We were watching it."

ctor Bevin Prince AMC's "The Walking Dead" Inaugural aTVfest presented by (SCAD) Savannah College of Art and Design on February 16, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Rick Diamond/Getty

The fitness instructor, who owns cycling studio Recess by Bevin Prince, recalled an eerie conversation between Friend and her father before her husband lost his life.

"Right before it hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, 'If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I wanna be,'" she shared on Good Morning America on Friday. "And then it happened. I believe it was really his time."

Prince added that she believes there was "divinity" in her husband's passing.

"He was 33 years old. It was July 3 and I believe the exact time that the lightning struck was 3:13 p.m.," she explained. "So knowing that all the resources were there to potentially save him, I have to believe that something bigger beyond me was calling him."

RELATED VIDEO: William Friend, Husband of One Tree Hill's Bevin Prince, Dead at 33 After Being Struck by Lightning

Prince also shared her fond memories of her late husband, saying, "I'm just so proud. I'm so proud that I got to do life with him."

"He was one of the funniest people I've ever met in my life, by far. He lit up every single room he came into," she added. You never forgot when you met Will Friend."

Earlier this month, Prince revealed how she navigated the "absolute living nightmare" of her husband's death and how her fellow OTH costar Hilarie Burton was there to support her.

"Hilarie got in her car when she found out my husband had passed and drove straight to my house overnight," she said as she appeared Friday on the 1on1 with Jon Evans podcast. "She showed up on my door, and she was like, 'Okay, what can I do?'

"And she sat with me, and she was just, once again, showing me what a special human she is. Her intention for being there was just to help in any way possible. It wasn't, 'Look at how good I am. Look at what I'm doing for you.' And I'm just eternally grateful," Prince added.

ONE TREE HILL, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Galeotti, Lee Norris, Daneel Harris, Chad Michael Murray,
One Tree Hill cast. Everett Collection

Prince noted that their fellow OTH alum Lee Norris also came to show his support.

The actress recalled that the day Friend died over July 4 weekend as "like any other day that we've done a million times," adding: "The storm was far away, we're on the boat, everything's fine. And then in an instant... everything has changed. There's no normal, and there's no playbook for it."

Although Prince was not on the boat at the time, they were fortunately next to a boat with a nurse on board, and a police boat was passing by.

"In my mind, there was absolutely nothing that could have been done. And I have to accept that this is larger than me and my understanding at this time," Prince said.

