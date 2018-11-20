One Tree Hill Reunion! The Christmas Contract Reunites Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley & More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for One Tree Hill fans!

Months after it was announced that former OTH stars Hilarie Burton (who played Peyton Sawyer), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans) and Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor) would reunite to star in Lifetime’s The Christmas Contract, the network has released the first trailer for the movie.

The story will follow Burton’s character Jolie as she travels home to Louisiana for Christmas shortly after her devastating breakup with her boyfriend, Foster, who is from the same small town.

While Jolie struggles with the idea of her former love bringing a new girl home for the holidays, she leans on her friends (Danneel Ackles) and her best friend’s flaky brother Clay for support.

The film, set to debut on Thanksgiving Day, will run as part of the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup.

The Christmas Contract will also feature Jordan Ladd, Cheryl Ladd, Bruce Boxleitner, Jason London, Hunter Burke, Teri Wyble and Ritchie Montgomery — plus a special musical appearance from OTH star Tyler Hilton.

In addition to the trailer, Lifetime released a sneak peek at one of the film’s scenes featuring Burton and Buckley, when their characters are first introduced to the infamous Christmas contract.

Back in June, the former OTH stars sent fans into a frenzy after they shared (since-deleted) photos on Twitter from the set of what Tanner called a “new project.”

“On set working with some oldies but goodies,” he wrote.

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012.

In 2016, Burton, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz and more of the original stars of the popular drama gathered together for the first-ever inside OTH convention in fictional Tree Hill, aka Wilmington, North Carolina.