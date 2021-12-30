One Tree Hill's James Lafferty Reunites with Michael Trucco: 'Hangin' with Uncle Cooper'

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012

James Lafferty just had a mini-One Tree Hill reunion with his TV uncle, Michael Trucco.

On Instagram Wednesday, Trucco shared a photo from his hangout with Lafferty, 36, at a park. The former costars were posed beside a large sign, which they edited to "One Tree Hill."

"Sign seems legit," Trucco, 51, captioned the post. "Always a good day when I get to spend time catching up with my buddy/nephew 😜 @jameslafferty. #onetreehill #frymancanyon #treepeople

@onetreehilltvshow."

Resharing Trucco's post to his Instagram Story, Lafferty wrote: "Just hangin' with Uncle Cooper 🙌🏻."

Lafferty played Nathan Scott on The WB/CW drama, while Trucco had a brief recurring role as Nathan's uncle, Cooper Lee. Airing from 2003 to 2012 for nine seasons, the series created by Mark Schwahn initially followed the rocky relationship between half brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan, both of whom reside in the small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

Even though the series wrapped nine years ago, the cast still gets together from time to time. Recently, former costars Johansson, 57, Sharon Lawrence and Shantel VanSanten attended Lenz's holiday party.

"It wasn't until my thirties that I began to hear the same compliment repeated from many different folks every time I would throw a party," she captioned an Instagram post, which featured photos of the former castmates together. "'You have amazing friends, Joy. You surround yourself with such wonderful people.' That wasn't always the case."

"It's taken much time, trial, and error to cultivate this kind of group," she added. "I love you all. Thank you for coming and sharing your love and spirits! Friends, you are one of those Amazing people that everyone else was talking about!!"

Like the show's devoted fanbase, Murray still has One Tree Hill on his mind. The 40-year-old actor recently told E! News his idea for a possible reboot.

"I have an idea that's been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today's issue," he told the outlet. "There's just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early aughts. So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that [they] are dealing in high school today."

Murray also said he "can't imagine that it won't at some point."