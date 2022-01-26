One Tree Hill's Jackson Brundage Is All Grown Up! Actor Who Played Nathan and Haley's Son Jamie Turns 21

Jamie Lucas Scott has grown out of One Tree Hill.

Jackson Brundage, who played Haley James Scott and Nathan Scott's son, just turned 21 and is living his best life off-screen. In a since-expired Instagram story, the actor celebrated his milestone birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"21 today! Any alcohol recommendations?" he wrote on a photo of himself making a peace sign.

It's been 10 years since One Tree Hill aired its ninth and final season on The CW. Since the show wrapped, Brundage has appeared in one additional TV Show, See Dad Run on Nick at Nite. Brundage played Joe Hobbs from 2012 through 2015.

Though he doesn't share on his Instagram feed often, when he does, Brundage shows glimpses into his life with friends and posts occasional selfies.

In a post last year, Brundage shared a photo of himself and former One Tree Hill costar Michael May, who portrayed Chuck Scolnik. "Just hiked for the first time in years. Safe to say it's time for a nap 😆," he captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to make the One Tree Hill connection. "Chuck and Jamie together again!!!!" one commenter wrote. Others commented on the nostalgic friendship, and how their reunion brought joy to former viewers.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Though it's been a decade since One Tree Hill made viewers laugh and cry, the series has found new audiences. The show's leading women Bethany Joe Lenz (who was Brundage's mother Haley on the series), Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton recently launched a One Tree Hill-based podcast called Drama Queens on Jan. 2.