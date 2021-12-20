One Tree Hill Alums Have a Mini Reunion at Bethany Joy Lenz's Holiday Party — See Who Was There!

It's a mini One Tree Hill reunion!

On Sunday, Bethany Joy Lenz shared photos from her holiday party on Instagram, and included images of her former costars Sharon Lawrence, Shantel VanSanten and Paul Johansson.

"It wasn't until my Thirties that I began to hear the same compliment repeated from many different folks every time I would throw a party. 'You have amazing friends, Joy. You surround yourself with such wonderful people' 😌," she captioned the post.

Lenz, 40, continued, "That wasn't always the case. It's taken much time, trial, and error to cultivate this kind of group. I love you all. Thank you for coming and sharing your love and spirits! Friends, you are one of those Amazing people that everyone else was talking about!!"

The Drama Queens podcast co-host also took some time to praise a treat Lawrence, 60, made for the occasion. "Ps @sharonelawrence I ate 3 pieces of your persimmon bread hot with butter yesterday and it's TO DIE FOR," Lenz wrote.

One Tree Hill premiered on the WB in 2003, airing its finale nine years later in 2012. The show originally followed estranged brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) in their shared ambitions of basketball greatness and winning their father's affection.

The series also starred Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton-Morgan.

Last week, Murray, 40, opened up to E! News about staying in touch with the cast of the hit teen series, especially around the holiday season.

"The group text is about to blow up because it's almost Christmas," he said. "Literally Christmas, I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everybody, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. When you look at your phone, you got 64 texts: 'I don't know that many people. OK, it's all of them.' "

Murray also told the outlet that he imagines there will be a formal reunion or reboot of One Tree Hill "at some point" — and he even has an idea for a new storyline.

"I have an idea that's been bouncing around in my head to do a new generation of this show, dealing with today's issue," he said. "There's just so many things now that are so very different than it was back in the early aughts. So, you can do issues that are relating to children and kids that [they] are dealing in high school today."