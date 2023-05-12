Former Soap Opera Stars Jessica Morris and Rib Hillis Marry in 'Intimate' Ceremony: 'We Complete Each Other'

The couple, who met a decade ago on a movie set, said "I do" in Topanga, Calif. on May 11: "We have always felt that we were each other’s missing puzzle piece," Morris tells PEOPLE

By
and Emily Strohm
Published on May 12, 2023 01:29 PM
Photo: Photography by Dexter Brown

Jessica Morris and Rib Hillis are married!

The One Life to Live alum, 43, and the actor, 52, who played Dr. Jake Marshak on Port Charles, wed in an "intimate, bohemian" ceremony at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, Calif. on May 11.

The "rustic" wedding, which was officiated by Morris' best friend, actress Robin Sydney, was a "magical and romantic event," she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"I knew I wanted to be surrounded by nature and twinkling lights."

Photography by Dexter Brown

Hillis' sons Magnus and Odin were the couple's ring bearers and carried "huge bubble blowers" down the aisle to set a "whimsical" scene ahead of the bride and groom. (Hillis is also dad to twins Hannah and Dane from a previous marriage.)

The actor made his way to the altar to "It's a Long Way to the Top If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll" by AC/DC, while Morris chose an instrumental version of "You Are The Reason" by Calum Scott.

The bride wore a form-fitted gown by Evie Young with a "beautiful leaf pattern" and high slit. "The dress is everything I didn't know I wanted," she says. "I knew it was the one as soon as I first put it on. I feel like a sensual forest nymph."

Photography by Dexter Brown

In front of 65 friends and family members, the soap opera veterans exchanged personal vows. "We both wrote our own, but Rib will probably wing it on the day," says Morris. "He loves improv!"

After the ceremony, which was planned by Salt & Sparrow the newlyweds celebrated with guests at the reception where dinner included salmon, short ribs, truffle risotto and roasted vegetables, plus a three-tiered French vanilla cake with vanilla custard and organic mixed berries. Later, the couple enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife to Skylar Grey's "Stand By Me."

For the couple, who met a decade ago when Hillis cast Morris to play his bride in a thriller film, the road to marriage has been tumultuous. In 2019, Morris was convicted of a misdemeanor after a domestic violence altercation with Hillis.

"Finding true love is not always easy," Morris says. "Sometimes the journey is long and full of obstacles, twists and turns, and even some pitfalls. But if you keep going, never lose hope, and follow your heart, it will take you to a wonderful destination."

Photography by Dexter Brown

Before the couple's nuptials, the actress told PEOPLE that they were looking forward to "being surrounded by family and friends as we become husband and wife and freely celebrate our love."

Says Morris: "We complete each other. We have always felt that we were each other's missing puzzle piece, and when we are together, our puzzle is complete and we are happy."

