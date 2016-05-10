It's the first time all four lads of One Direction have been back together since going on hiatus earlier this year

One Direction Reunites on Family Guy! See the Brits Get Animated

One Direction is back together!

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan reunited for an animated trip to Fox’s Family Guy. The band shared the first image of their appearance in the episode, which airs this Sunday.

The band members’ animated selves mirror their real-life selves nearly perfectly. Though the image shows Styles with his former long hair, Tomlinson is wearing his signature red Adidas sports jacket.

The British boy-band is currently on an extended 18-month hiatus, as members focus on solo projects. It’s their first break since the group formed in 2010, on the U.K. version of X Factor. Founding member Zayn Malik left the group in March 2015 to focus on his own album.

Exactly what role One Direction will be playing in the episode, titled “Run, Chris Run,” remains unclear – though the image shows the lads hanging by a campfire, listening to a story told by Stewie (voiced by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane). Both Tomlinson and Payne recorded dialogue for their appearance.