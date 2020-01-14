One Day at a Time Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date at Pop TV After Netflix Canceled Series

Nearly a year after One Day at a Time was canceled, the series is returning!

On Monday, Pop TV announced at its panel during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California that the show’s fourth season will premiere on March 24.

“The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day at a Time has been thrilling,” Brad Schwartz, Pop TV’s president, said in a statement. “The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have One Day at a Time at home at Pop TV.”

Filming for the new season begins next week. And while fans are sure to be eager to watch season 4, viewers will have to tune in each week to watch new episodes as the show won’t be dropped in bingeable form.

The exciting reveal comes more than a year after Netflix canceled the show in March 2019 shortly after the premiere of the third season, which was immediately met with fan backlash.

But just a few months later, Pop TV saved the revival when it picked up the series for a 13-episode fourth season.

“Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time’s cancellation. Today, I’m overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on,” Normal Lear, executive producer and creator of the original 1975 series, said in a statement. “Thank you to my producing partner, Brent Miller, our incredibly talented co-showrunners, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and of course, Sony, for never once giving up on the show, our actors or the possibility that a cable network could finally save a cancelled series that originated on a streaming service. And one last thank you to, Pop, for having the guts to be that first cable network. Even this I get to experience – at 96.”

“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” Schwartz added. “If Schitt’s Creek has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”

The series centers on Cuban-American family in Los Angeles: single mother Penelope (Justina Machado), her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno), and her two children, Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz). Through the series, audiences saw military veteran Penelope deal with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, all while deftly tending to the lives of her teenage kids, who had their own issues (a gay daughter; a son bullied for being Hispanic; their relationship with their estranged father), and going to school to become advance her career as a medical professional.

Season 4 of One Day at a Time premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Pop TV before moving to 9 p.m. ET starting on April 14.