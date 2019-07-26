Once Upon a Time Actor Gabe Khouth Dies at 46: 'Devastated Beyond Words,' Costar Says

Image zoom Jack Rowand/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Gabe Khouth, perhaps best known for his role as Sneezy/Tom Clark on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, has died. He was 46.

According to his friend, actor Peter Kelamis, Khouth died on Tuesday after appearing to suffer cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle.

“Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face,” Kelamis tweeted. “My deepest condolences to his Family and friends RIP — You kind, kind soul #Heartbroken #gonetoosoon.”

On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result.

Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.

My deepest condolences to his Family and friends

RIP-You kind, kind soul#Heartbroken #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh — Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019

In a video, Khouth’s brother Sam said he “went out doing what he loved, and he’s at peace now.”

He also invited fans to pay tribute at the presumed site of the crash in Vancouver, Canada.

“My brother loved to ride,” he said, choking up. “He loved all of you.”

Once Upon a Time co-creator Adam Horowitz remembered Khouth as “a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of [the show] since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed.”

Lee Arenberg, who played fellow dwarf Grumpy, tweeted that he was “devastated beyond words,” hailing his TV brother as “sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent.”

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth… a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019

Devastated beyond words!!! My on screen brother gone way too soon!! Gabe was sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent… RIP @gabekhouth I ❤️u!!! #UntilWeMeetAgain https://t.co/825QhvEJ1V pic.twitter.com/omAlEHPrtb — lee arenberg (@leearenberg) July 26, 2019

RELATED: Debby Ryan ‘Devastated’ After Jessie Costar Cameron Boyce’s Death — ‘The World Was Robbed’

Khouth joined Once Upon a Time in the first season, appearing in a total of 43 episodes over the series’ seven-season run.

His other TV credits include A Series of Unfortunate Events, iZombie, and Supernatural. He also was a voice-over actor with credits including series Beyblade Burst and Fruit Ninja.