On My Block Season 4 Premieres on Netflix: What to Know About the Final Season and Its Spin-Off Freeridge

Netflix's teen drama On My Block premiered its fourth and final season on Oct. 4, but a spin-off show titled Freeridge is around the corner

Netflix's hit series On My Block released its highly-anticipated fourth season on Oct. 4, following a long break after its third season (which premiered in April 2019). And fans of the show don't have to be too disappointed that this fourth season will be the last; Netflix has announced that a spin-off series titled Freeridge is in the works!

The coming-of-age comedy follows four follows four intelligent, funny, and street-wise teens navigating through high school in Los Angeles while having their lifelong friendship tested. The cast stars Jason Genao (Ruby), Brett Gray (Jamal), Sierra Capri (Monse), Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmine), and Diego Tinoco (Cesar); and was co-created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft.

The On My Block season 3 finale left fans with a typical Netflix cliffhanger, about which Iungerich said, "This has a different kind of cliffhanger than we've had in the previous two seasons. This one's really going to mess y'all up." And she wasn't wrong: Fans were on the edge of their seats (again, for two long years!) after the several-year time jump took them to see the "core 4" following different paths, with Monse having settled into her boarding school, Jamal and Ruby seemingly not on speaking terms and Cesar seemingly having been drawn into the Santos gang drama.

Now that the premiere of the fourth season is finally here, our long-awaited questions can finally be answered. Keep reading for everything you need to know about On My Block season 4, and its spin-off series Freeridge.

Who from the On My Block cast is returning?

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias all make their return to the town of Freeridge for the fourth and final season. Oh, and don't think we forgot about everyone's favorite abuelita, Peggy Blow!

What is season 4 about?

Without revealing any spoilers, season 4 has plenty of twists and turns on the way to answering if and how Monse, Cesar, Jamal, and Ruby will find their bond again.

This is a teen drama, so there are many burning relationship questions that need to be answered as well. We're here to confirm that viewers should expect a few break-ups and make-ups along the way.

How many episodes are in season 4?

There are a total of 10 episodes in season 4. Each episode is around 30 minutes long.

How are fans reacting to the final season?

Even before the series premiered, #OnMyBlock was not only trending on Twitter, but the platform was exploding with reaction tweets and memes about the series.

Why isn't there an On My Block season 5?

Season 4 marks the end of a fan favorite that Netflix named the No. 1 most-binged show in 2018, beating the likes of Making a Murderer, 13 Reasons Why and The Haunting of Hill House.

So why wrap it up? Though Netflix has not commented on the matter, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the five lead actors of the word-of-mouth Netflix hit had already negotiated significant pay bumps ahead of season 4, and speculated that starting fresh with new actors in the same neighborhood would be much cheaper for the streamer.

When will the spin-off series Freeridge premiere?

You don't have to say goodbye to Freeridge forever! The spin-off show will serve as a series sequel, and follow a new Core Four in town. (Look closely during the last episode of season 4 to get a glimpse of the new crew peeking into the backyard.)

"The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure," Netflix announced. The press release also shared that it will be a more female-driven show.

Will Freeridge have the same cast as On My Block?

The official cast of Freeridge has yet to be released; the IMDB page gives few clues except a tagline: "A group of friends may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse, starting a new adventure."