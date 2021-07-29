Omarosa Manigault Newman to Compete on Australia's Big Brother VIP

Omarosa and fellow cast member Caitlyn Jenner "are expected to go head-to-head, especially about LGBTQ+ issues," a source tells PEOPLE

Omarosa Manigault Newman will appear on Australia's Big Brother VIP, PEOPLE confirms.

The reality television personality — and previous senior advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump — is joining the cast of Australia's upcoming celebrity edition of Big Brother, which is set to begin filming at Sydney Olympic Park in the coming weeks.

An insider tells PEOPLE that "Omarosa and Caitlyn are expected to go head-to-head, especially about LGBTQ+ issues."

"They're the two highest paid" on the upcoming season," the source adds — explaining that Omarosa is making $AUD 450,000 while Caitlyn is being paid $AUD 500,000.

A rep for Seven Network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Omarosa is no stranger to reality television, first breaking into the cultural zeitgeist after her appearance in the debut season of The Apprentice back in 2004.

She went on to appear on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 and All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013. She even collaborated with Trump on her own dating show called The Ultimate Merger in 2010.

Meanwhile, Jenner was first rumored to be making an appearance on Big Brother VIP after she landed in Sydney around July 16, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite speculation that she had paused her campaign ahead of the September 14 election, Jenner insisted on Twitter that was not the case. "I have not paused my campaign at all," she wrote. "I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across CA."

Seemingly explaining her appearance on Big Brother VIP, she continued: "I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save CA!"

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed Jenner's decision to head to the continent on Nova Radio Network.

When asked by the hosts how the reality star was able to enter Australia "with the whole nation in lockdown," Morrison appeared not to know the details, the Metro reported.