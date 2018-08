Her run on the second installment of the NBC series included a feud with Piers Morgan. “Piers was looking at me like he was going to kill me,” Omarosa recalled to Access Hollywood of the pair’s arguments on the 2008 show. “That’s when there’s a line, I have kicked the line, stomped the line, crossed it. I mean, his attack towards me, my attacks towards him, going back and forth, it wasn’t entertainment anymore.”

In 2013, she returned to an “All-Stars” edition of The Celebrity Apprentice; Morgan was among the judges, and wasted no time criticizing Omarosa. The future Trump aide also bickered with contestant La Toya Jackson.

“I loved being the villain,” Omarosa previously told Access Hollywood. “There was something so exciting because it was so different, believe it or not, from my real life. On the personal side, there is a very sensitive aspect of me that I never let the world see because that’s being vulnerable and being weak and I never wanted to be perceived as weak.”