Omar Dorsey Says Starring in Queen Sugar Set Him Up to Be a 'Leading Man' in His Career

It’s true – starring in Queen Sugar has made Omar Dorsey’s career a whole lot sweeter.

With the show now in its third season, the 42-year-old actor — who plays Hollywood Desonier in the OWN drama series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay — says his life has changed drastically since he began starring on the show.

“Before Queen Sugar, the roles I played were either a comedy guy or the gangster, but Queen Sugar puts me in a whole different light — a leading man type of light,” he tells PEOPLE.

Actor Omar J. Dorsey attends the premiere of DreamWorks Pictures and Universal Pictures' "Thank You For Your Service" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty

“I might not be the conventional leading man, but at the end of every Wednesday Twitter and Instagram is flooded with ‘I want a man just like Hollywood’ or ‘I need a man just like Hollywood,’ and people start to see me in that light, so the roles I’m getting now are the leading man,” he continues. “I really appreciate it.”

But something he appreciates more than the opportunity itself? The chance to work on a series with a script written mostly by women.

“You know what’s so amazing?” he asks. “I’ve been acting on film and television for 20 years and I’ve never … I think I’ve had one female director my whole life until Queen Sugar, and now I work with maybe 15 to 20 of the best directors in the business, who happen to be female!”

“[The women] bring stuff out of me that I didn’t know I ever had — vulnerability, sensitivity — and I saw that from the beginning of Queen Sugar when Ava directed the first episode all the way to the last episode that was directed by Kat Candler,” he adds about the series’ new show runner.

And it turns out Dorsey is just as hard working in his everyday life as he is on set.

“I like to write scripts and hang out with my kids,” the actor says about how he enjoys his “off” days.

“I do like to take a vacation for five or six days, but I can’t sit still,” he adds. “I have about three films that I’m starring in back-to-back-to-back, so I’m just gonna try to knock out as many films as I can.”