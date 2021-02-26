Olympian Lolo Jones Claims Her Exit from The Challenge Was 'Forced': 'I've Never Quit Anything'

Lolo Jones was shown leaving The Challenge during Wednesday's episode of the MTV competition show, but the Olympian is now claiming her exit was "forced."

Jones, 38, shared a lengthy thread on Twitter Thursday, claiming to followers that she was "told to make it look like I needed to leave." MTV has yet to comment on the matter.

"MTV the challenge forced me to quit, and that is facts," she alleged in her tweet. "I've never quit anything in my life. Heck I'm one of the oldest Olympians bc I don't quit, I was pulled aside before the show and told to make it look like I needed to leave."

"There are so many secrets that are not known to the viewers," Jones continued. "Hope that people remember the challenge is not a real competition it's a tv show. They Do Not show the full picture but what is entertaining. So before u write hate messages know u are judge and jury w/o full evidence."

Jones first competed on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2017 before appearing on The Challenge: Double Agents, which was filmed last year.

In her Thursday Twitter thread, Jones noted that her departure from The Challenge came just in time for her to make the U.S. Bobsled Team and score a win at the IBSF Skeleton and Bobsleigh World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, earlier this month.

"The good news is had I not left I would not have made the USA Bobsled Team," she wrote. "I would've missed the team cut off by 2 days! If I had not made the team I would not be a World Champion."