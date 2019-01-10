Olivia Wilde Remembers Her LGBT Character on The O.C.: 'I’m So Happy to See How Far We’ve Come'

Talk about a blast from the past!

Olivia Wilde shared the ultimate throwback Thursday post with a photo from her days on The O.C.

” ‘Live music is my passion’ – Alex Kelly,” she wrote, before mocking her recurring character’s signature hairstyle. “Girl we know hairspray is your passion we have eyes.”

Wilde played Alex Kelly, an openly bisexual bar owner who dated both Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) and Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton).

In her post, Wilde acknowledged the importance of playing a gay woman on television in the early 2000s.

“For real though I’m so happy to see how far we’ve come as a society when I think about how sensational it was to play a queer woman on TV back then,” she wrote. “Now it seems almost quaint and young people are rejecting labels altogether and that is why they shall rule the earth and save us all.”

Wilde appeared in season 2 of the CW series, which ran from 2003 to 2007.

She and O.C. star Rachel Bilson had a mini reunion at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala in November. And in August, Bilson celebrated the 15th anniversary of the hit series with her own throwback photo.

The picture shows cast members Barton, Brody, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, and Samaire Armstrong rocking early 2000s fashion. Bilson posed in the center of the photo, which also included EPs McG and Josh Schwartz.

“15 year anniversary of The OC,” Bilson wrote. “I can’t believe it. I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocbitch #ew.”