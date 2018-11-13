The O.C. Reunion! Olivia Wilde and Rachel Bilson Together Again at Baby2Baby Gala

Right back where we started from!

Rachel Bilson and Olivia Wilde left many O.C. fans feeling very nostalgic after the two reunited at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Wilde, 34, and Bilson, 37, were photographed together at the event with Wilde dressed in a black tuxedo suit by Givenchy with black pointed toe heels. Meanwhile, Bilson opted for a Johanna Ortiz gown, which featured an off the shoulder black top with a green-feathered bottom.

In the CW series, which ran from 2003 to 2007, Wilde played Alex Kelly and Bilson, who was an original cast member, starred as Summer Roberts.

In August, Bilson celebrated the 15th anniversary of the hit series with a throwback photo.

Her throwback picture shows cast members Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, and Samaire Armstrong rocking early 2000s fashion. Bilson was pictured in the center of the photo, which also included EPs McG and Josh Schwartz.

Olivia Wilde in The O.C. FOX

Rachel Bilson in The O.C. Darren Michaels/Warner Bros./Getty Images

“15 year anniversary of The OC,” Bilson wrote in a post liked by Glee alum Lea Michele. “I can’t believe it. I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocbitch #ew.”

In June, Bilson gushed to PEOPLE about her time on The O.C., which ran from 2003 to 2007. “It was such a special time,” Bilson said. “The characters were really well thought out and there was so much chemistry between everyone.”

RELATED: Does Rachel Bilson Still Keep In Touch with The O.C. Castmates?

She shared a number of her favorite moments from the show. “I laughed so hard with Chris Pratt,” Bilson recalled about Pratt’s appearance in season 4. “I remember laughing my a– off. He’s seriously the funniest person I’ve ever come across.”