Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett Reunite on the Red Carpet for HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere

In December, Joshua Bassett revealed that he and Olivia Rodrigo had not spoken since the release of her smash hit "drivers license" in January 2021, which fans speculated was about him

It looks like Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are putting their drama behind them.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of the Disney+ show's third season on Wednesday.

The two posed and smiled together with Rodrigo wearing a sultry black two-piece with chunky platform heels and sheer tights, as Bassett donned a classic satin black suit with matching fingernails.

Rodrigo and Bassett, who met on the set of the High School Musical franchise spinoff in 2019, shocked fans when they appeared to fall out last year. While they played on-screen love interests Nini and Ricky (who land the roles of Gabriella and Troy, respectively, in HSM), the musicians have never officially confirmed their romance nor split.

Still, her Grammy-winning single "drivers license," released in January 2021, was widely speculated to be about her alleged breakup with Bassett. He revealed in December that he and Rodrigo had not spoken since the song's debut.

"[Rodrigo] hasn't spoken to me since 'drivers license' came out," Bassett, who came out as part of the LGBTQ community in May 2021, told GQ. He added that he had made attempts to speak with her.

Rodrigo has never confirmed the subject of her heartbreak ballad, and when Bassett was seen hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter, many believed that Rodrigo's lyrics were referencing his apparent moving on.

Despite Rodrigo keeping her muse tight-lipped, Bassett told GQ that he was still on the receiving end of hate from her fans.

"I would see TikToks with like 50 million views and 10 million likes saying, 'If I ever see that kid on the street, I'm going to f— kill him,'" he said. "It's hard to see that and then be living in New York and walking down the street."

In December 2021, Bassett released three of his own songs of his own: "Crisis," "Secret" and "Set Me Free."

In a message to fans just hours before he dropped the tracks, Bassett attempted to get ahead of any ill will and asked that all of his listeners keep things civil and kind.

"All i ask is you treat everyone with respect and love," he wrote. "Anyone who sends hate on my 'behalf' is no fan of mine."

The "Feel Something" singer teased snippets of each of the songs to his TikTok account, and each clip revealed juicy lyrics that addressed the end of a relationship — one that many fans think was with Rodrigo.

"And honestly I didn't want to write this / Don't know if I can / Still holding back, still want to run," he sings on "Crisis." "And if you get to tell your truth then so do I / And it's cool if you want me to play the bad guy / But don't you dare act like I didn't love you."