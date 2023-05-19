Olivia Plath Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Brother Micah, 15: 'Life Isn't Promised'

The Welcome to Plathville star's brother was struck by a car while riding an electric bike on May 4 in Franklin County, Virginia

Published on May 19, 2023 05:35 PM
Olivia Plath
Photo: Olivia Plath

Olivia Plath is remembering fond times with her brother Micah Meggs, who died earlier this month.

The Welcome to Plathville star, 25, took a break from social media after the 15-year-old was struck by a car while riding an electric bike on May 4 in Franklin County, Virginia.

Upon returning to Instagram on Friday, she shared sweet family photos alongside a heartbreaking tribute to her late brother and stressed that "life isn't promised."

"I've rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible," she began. "You'll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don't think you knew just how loved you are. ♥️ I will miss your laugh so much."

The post gives a glimpse into the pair's childhood by sharing a photo of the two laughing as kids on swing sets and posing together while taking a boat ride.

While Plath adds that she had not been allowed to see Micah "for several years" due to her "non-religious different life path" from their parents, she explained that they shared a close bond.

Olivia Plath
Olivia Plath

"When growing up in a large family, the older kids often become like parents to the younger kids. Micah was my baby; I was 9 when he was born, and I remember that day like yesterday," she explained. "I potty trained him, taught him to read, carried him around on my hip and then piggyback style, and felt largely responsible for him. I've often felt jaded as an adult about being parentified when I was a mere child, but now I'll always treasure those sweet memories because they are all I have. Baby Ticah Mitus, we kids called him 😇"

Within the post, Plath also shared solo shots of her younger brother, including a photo of him on a tractor and an adorable image of him reading a book.

Olivia Plath
Olivia Plath

According to Plath, Meggs had Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth, "which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed." Because of so, she and her family are asking for donations to be sent instead of flowers to the Brachial Plexus Foundation.

She ended the post by emphasizing: "Micah was only 15 and died in a tragic accident. Life isn't promised; hug your loved ones a little tighter today. ❤️‍🩹"

In his obituary, Meggs was described as a "skilled outdoorsman" with a passion for hunting, fishing, camping and trapping. He was also remembered for enjoying time with his siblings and "sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved."

