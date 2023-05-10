Olivia Plath's 15-Year-Old Brother Dead in Cycling Accident

The Welcome to Plathville wife is taking a break from social media following Micah Meggs' death on Thursday

By
Published on May 10, 2023 11:24 AM
Olivia Plath’s 15-Year-Old Brother Dead in Cycling Accident
Photo: Floral Funeral Service, Olivia Plath/instagram

Olivia Plath is mourning the loss of her 15-year-old brother.

The Welcome to Plathville wife's younger brother Micah Meggs was struck by a car while riding an electric bike on Thursday in Franklin County, Virginia, according to local news outlet The Roanoke Times.

Plath, 25, who is married to Ethan Plath, has not publicly commented on her brother's death, past posting she'd be taking a social media break following "a family death," the Daily Mail reported.

Olivia Plath’s 15-Year-Old Brother Dead in Cycling Accident
Olivia Plath/instagram

Meggs' obituary speaks of some of the 15-year-old's hobbies and best qualities. "Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman. He enjoyed displaying his trophies and making video tutorials to teach others how to enjoy the life he loved," it read.

Further details state that Meggs loved spending time with his nine siblings. "Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved."

The obituary also stated that Meggs was diagnosed with "Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury" which "made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much."

"Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle," the in memoriam post noted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meggs leaves behind nine siblings, including Olivia, and his parents Don and Karen Meggs, grandmothers Juanita Meggs and Jerry Boyer, and a handful of nieces and nephews.

Related Articles
Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath rehoming her hedgehog
Olivia Plath Seeks to Rehome Hedgehog Because She Is Unable to Give Pet the 'Care She Deserves'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpnWlGEu99P/ Ethan Plath Shares Sweet Pics from Family Reunion in Georgia: 'Good Times!'
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Ethan Plath Shares Rare Pics with His Siblings from Recent Family Reunion
casey allen
Ga. Mom of 4 Allegedly Killed by Husband 1 Day After Celebrating Wedding Anniversary
James Van Der Beek family
James Van Der Beek's 6 Children: Everything to Know
Olivia and Kim Plath from Welcome to Plathville
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Kim and Olivia Plath Exchange Words for the First Time in Years
Ethan and Olivia Plath
Watch 'Welcome to Plathville' 's Ethan and Olivia Plath Go to a Strip Club for Micah's 21st Birthday
Sharon Stone and her late brother Patrick
Sharon Stone Shares Tribute to Her Late Brother 2 Months After His Death: 'Thinking of My Bro'
Welcome to Plathville. Ethan and Olivia Plath being there for his sister Moriah Plath
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Ethan and Olivia Plath Were 'Shocked' by Moriah and Max's Breakup
Olivia Plath - Welcome to Plathville
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Olivia Plath Reveals Her History with Kim — and Their First Argument
Luke Bryan Family
Luke Bryan's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Welcome to Plathville; Olivia Plath; Moriah Plath
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Moriah Plath Has Reached a 'Breaking Point' with Olivia: 'I'm Done'
Ethan and Olivia Plath
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Ethan and Olivia Plath Move from Florida to Minnesota: 'Cat's Out of the Bag'
Moriah Plath talks to her parents on 'Welcome to Plathville'
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Moriah Plath and Siblings Say They've 'Decided to Not Be Divided Anymore'
Christian Enrico and Liam Pakonis
Best Friends, 16 and 17, Die in Crash on the Way to N.Y. Cabin for Spring Break: 'We Are All Reeling'
Welcome to Plathville
Everything Barry and Kim Plath Have Shared About the Tragic Death of 17-Month-Old Son Joshua
Ethan and Olivia Plath, from TLC's Welcome to Plathville, pose together at the studio in Cairo, Georgia.; As seen on Welcome to Plathville, mother Kim Plath portraits in Cairo, Georgia.
'Welcome to Plathville' : Ethan and Kim Plath Reunite for First Time in Dramatic Mid-Season Trailer