Influencers Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro Open Up About Their No-Holds-Barred Reality Show

When it comes to their new reality show, Relatively Nat & Liv, influencers (and cousins!) Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson aren’t shy about showing it all.

“We’re transparent,” Halcro, 31, tells PEOPLE. “You’ll see people being vulnerable, the fights, the rocky spots. We don’t hold back.”

The reality series will follow along as Halcro and Pierson spend time with family and travel back and forth from Los Angeles and their native Vancouver.

“Our L.A. lifestyle is very different than in Canada,” says Pierson, 29. “We go fishing, ice skating and we milk goats!”

And despite the fact that they’ve amassed nearly 6.5 million social media followers who love their glammed-up videos, the pair say that in real life, they’re more low-key.

“Ninety percent of the time we’re in sweats and no makeup,” says Pierson. “When we do get dressed up, we get dressed to the nines. We don’t really have an in-between.”

And the former stars of WAGS say they feel invaluable support for their new venture from their good pal, Kim Kardashian West.

“She has been so encouraging,” says Pierson. “And it’s been nice to confide in her because she has a really big family too, so when filming gets hectic she has really positive things to say.”

As for their family in particular?

“Everyone has such a crazy sense of humor,” says Halcro. “I don’t know that people are ready for us!”

Relatively Nat & Liv premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on E!