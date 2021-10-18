Olivia Newton-John’s Grease costars Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn will also make an appearance in the DWTS ballroom Monday

Olivia Newton-John Will Appear on Dancing with the Stars for Grease Night Alongside Other Costars

Grease night on Dancing with the Stars will feature a very special celebrity guest.

Olivia Newton-John, who starred as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 musical film alongside John Travolta's Danny Zuko, is set to appear on Monday's episode of the competition show.

"Olivia Newton-John will be making a surprise guest appearance on Monday's show, in support of the competing couples who will dance to the music from her iconic film role," a rep for the show told E! News.

Newton-John, 78, won't be the only Grease alum in the ballroom. ABC announced last week that Frankie Avalon will sing his hit song, "Beauty School Dropout" from the movie, with a guest appearance from Didi Conn, who played Frenchie in Grease.

Each of the 11 remaining DWTS couples will dance to various songs from the movie, with Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten taking on "Beauty School Dropout," JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dancing to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)," and Oliva Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy to "Summer Nights."

Jimmy Allen and Emma Slater have "Sandy," Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko are dancing to "You're the One That I Want," Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev to the original "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee," Suni Lee and Sasha Farber to "Born to Hand Jive" and The Miz and Witney Carson to "Greased Lightnin.'"

Rounding out the group are Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong dancing to "There Are Worse Things I Could Do," Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke to "We Go Together" and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach to "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Newton-John's Monday appearance will be her second time on DWTS — she previously guest-judged an episode in 2015 during season 21.

The actress has had a difficult past few years, after being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2017.

Grease Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton-John in Grease | Credit: CBS via Getty

In February of this year, however, she told PEOPLE she was "feeling great" — so much so that she and her husband John Easterling launched their Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund recently in order to continue to support research into plant medicine for cancer.

"I'm very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge," she said. "Now he's growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area."

At the time, Newton-John said she was looking forward to her new duets album.