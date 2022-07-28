Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline

From their first meeting to their sweet parenting moments, here’s a breakdown of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s relationship

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have known each other for nearly a decade, but the two weren't linked romantically until 2021.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress and the Saturday Night Live alum first sparked dating rumors in May 2021, shortly after Mulaney ended his relationship with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Munn and Mulaney were photographed together for the first time in June 2021, though they kept many of the details about the beginning of their romance under wraps.

In September 2021, Mulaney confirmed that Munn was pregnant with the pair's first child. Munn gave birth to their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November 2021, and the couple have since shared several sweet family moments with fans.

From their first connection to their low-key life at home with Malcolm, here's everything to know about Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship.

January 2015: Olivia Munn talks about her first time meeting John Mulaney

During a 2015 interview with HuffPost Live, Munn talked about meeting Mulaney at a wedding in 2013, saying she was "obsessed" with talking to him.

"We were at a wedding together and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?' " she remembered.

The Newsroom actress went on to say, "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like 'So you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him." Munn added that she ended up sending him an email, but said "he never emailed back."

"I might've got the wrong email — probably," she joked. "That's what I tell myself."

December 2020: John Mulaney checks into rehab and Olivia Munn offers her support

Shortly before Christmas in December 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that Mulaney had checked into rehab when he relapsed after a long battle with addiction. He had previously opened up about his struggles with sobriety during an interview with Esquire in 2019, saying he started drinking at age 13 "for attention."

After the news of his relapse broke, Munn offered a message of support to Mulaney on Twitter. "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she wrote.

May 10, 2021: John Mulaney files for divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler

Following his 60-day stay in rehab, the comedian's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that he and his wife of six years were splitting up.

"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," a spokesman for Mulaney told Page Six, which first reported the news of the couple's split.

In her own statement to PEOPLE via her rep, Tendler said, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

May 13, 2021: Sources confirm that Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are dating

Just a few days after his divorce was announced, a source close to Mulaney and Munn confirmed they were an item.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," another insider close to Mulaney told PEOPLE. "They met at church in Los Angeles."

June 2021: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are spotted together for the first time

Nearly two months into their relationship, PEOPLE shared the first photos of Munn and Mulaney together. The two were spotted laughing during a lunch date at Rick's Drive In & Out in L.A.

"They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking," a source told PEOPLE. "They were really enjoying each other's company."

September 2021: John Mulaney reveals Olivia Munn is pregnant

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mulaney surprised fans with the news that Munn was pregnant with their first baby together.

"I packed a lot into this … is it September now?" Mulaney said, talking about his busy year. "I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife … Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

He continued, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Mulaney also discussed the positive impact of his relationship with Munn, saying, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

After the pregnancy reveal, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that they were "extremely excited about the baby." The source added, "They couldn't be happier."

September 22, 2021: Olivia Munn opens up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Munn discussed how "excited" she was to welcome her first child with Mulaney.

"My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff," she said of her family's preparations. "She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I'm really excited."

The actress also said she was leaning on support from friends to get through her pregnancy. "I've been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods," she shared. "And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane!"

November 2021: Olivia Munn addresses the attention surrounding her relationship with John Mulaney

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Munn discussed the attention surrounding her relationship with Mulaney.

"It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," she said of the internet gossip sparked by their romance.

"They think they know our relationship so well," Munn went on. "When in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is."

The actress also discussed how Mulaney had made a few jokes about their little one on the way during his stand-up gigs, including one funny line about how the couple's baby news garnered "mixed reviews."

"He's so funny, and he's so articulate, and he's so smart," she said of Mulaney. "The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing. I'd be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it."

November 24, 2021: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome a baby boy

Munn gave birth to the couple's first baby, a son named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, on Nov. 24, 2021.

A source close to the pair confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE on Dec. 18. A few days later, the couple introduced their new arrival to the world on Dec. 24. Both Munn and Mulaney shared similar photos of a sleeping Malcolm on Instagram.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her photo.

For his post, Mulaney wrote, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

February 2022: John Mulaney hosts Saturday Night Live and gushes about Olivia Munn and their son

Mulaney officially earned a spot in SNL's five-timers club when he hosted an episode in February 2022. During his opening monologue, the comedian talked about his past drug use and his time in rehab, as well as the intervention that ended up saving him.

After noting how different his life was since the last time he hosted, Mulaney brought up his new family. "Life is a lot better and happier now," he said. "I have a 12-week-old son. He is a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him."

The comedian went on to talk about his first time bonding with his son, saying, "We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he's crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes. He just looks up at the light and … he was annoyed. But he didn't say anything. I was like, 'That's my son.' A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not going to make a fuss."

March 2022: Olivia Munn shares a cute photo of John Mulaney and their son

In an Instagram post, Munn shared an adorable moment between Mulaney and their baby boy. In the photo, Mulaney is holding Malcolm, who is laying his head on his dad's shoulder. Munn captioned the snap with a teddy bear emoji and a brown heart.

Mulaney also shared the photo on his Instagram Story, along with the music and lyrics of the Queen song, "You're My Best Friend."

April 2022: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney go on a trip with their son

Munn gave fans a glimpse into her and Mulaney's life with Malcolm in April 2022. On her Instagram story, she shared a sweet photo of Mulaney holding their son up in the air while they enjoyed their time in Colorado at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

A few days later, she posted another series of snaps of Mulaney and the infant together. In one photo, Malcolm could be seen relaxing in his dad's arms while the pair stared at a stuffed giraffe. A second snap showed a close-up of their son's face, while a third showed Malcolm's foot resting in Mulaney's hand.

"A giraffe wearing a shirt was really confusing for the two of you. But also 😍😍😍😍 the last pic," Munn wrote in the caption.

"We weren't confused. We were just surprised," Mulaney commented.

June 23, 2022: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn hold hands in New York City

Ahead of Mulaney's comedy show at Madison Square Garden, the comedian was photographed holding hands with Munn as they made their way to the venue in N.Y.C.

A day earlier, Mulaney opened up about how the couple's son was enjoying being on tour with him and Munn during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Malcolm loves being on tour. He loved Saratoga Springs. He loved the Westin in Buffalo," he joked, calling his son a "great roadie."