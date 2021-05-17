Olivia Munn, Henry Golding and More Join Ken Jeong in See Us Unite for Change Special Event
The See Us Unite for Change special will help provide further support to the AAPI community
Several major stars are coming together to help support the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community for the See Us Unite for Change global special event.
The broadcast, hosted by Ken Jeong and airing May 21, will include appearances from Olivia Munn, Henry Golding, the Black Eyed Peas, Steven Yeun, Mike Shinoda and Sesame Street's Elmo and Alan. Additional presenters also include Chloe Bennet, Cheryl Burke, Tim Chantarangsu, James Hong, Alan Kim, Michelle Kwan and Jeremy Lin.
The See Us Unite for Change special is a part of the See Us Unite campaign, which is the Asian American Foundation's (TAAF) multi-platform initiative. TAAF launched the effort earlier this month with their coalition of partners, including the Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation, to help provide further support to the AAPI community as hate crimes toward AAPI individuals have been on the rise since last year.
When the special was first announced, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Sting, Far East Movement, Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling were unveiled as some of the initial all-star guests.
"Over the past year, we've witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of discrimination, violence and hate towards the AAPI community," Sheila Lirio Marcelo, an executive producer of the broadcast, said in a statement on May 6. "But anti-Asian hate has had a long history in this country, and to truly shift perceptions on a larger scale, we must come together to take a stand against discrimination, slander and violence in all of its forms, utilizing every platform and tool that we have access to."
"Ultimately, our culture is our greatest asset in our effort to change hearts and minds," she added.
Kim, who is a co-chair on the TAAF Advisory Board, explained the importance of the campaign's creation.
"Despite these difficult times for our community, the formation of TAAF and their bold work on the See Us Unite campaign represent the best of what can emerge when we share a collective resolve for change," the Hawaii Five-0 alum, 52, said in a statement. "They're both great signs for our future."
The See Us Unite for Change special will air on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET across MTV Entertainment brands, BET, Nickelodeon and Facebook Watch.
If you've been attacked or have witnessed an attack, please contact your local authorities. You can also report your incident here. To learn more and to report crimes, go to: Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Stop the AAPI Hate, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA, and Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council.
