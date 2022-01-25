Olivia Munn Calls Racist Attack Against AAPI Webinar 'Cowardly' After Hacker 'Zoom Bombed' Meeting

The webinar was "Zoom bombed" with anti-Asian images and audio, according to Munn

Olivia Munn is speaking out against racism.

The X-Men actress, 41, condemned a racist online attack after a hacker "zoom bombed" an Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) advocacy webinar she was hosting with "horrific, violent, racially charged images and audio." Following the incident, Munn opened up about the offensive moment and explained why the meeting continued regardless.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"While it momentarily disrupted our event, we later resumed because these malicious acts will not stop the conversation," she wrote on Instagram.

Without going into further detail about the digital attack, Munn called the incident a "cowardly and unconscionable act."

"We were communing to celebrate, elevate and protect the AAPI community and we were subjected to a hate crime in real time. It was a cowardly and unconscionable act. But to be clear, the conversation WILL go on."

She ended the post by calling the hate a "cheap tactic."

On her Instagram story, Munn spoke directly to the event hosts. "To our creators who joined the event, we are so sorry to have gone through this traumatic experience together. We are here for you, as you are here for us."

Since COVID-19 began at the end of 2019, hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise. In August, NPR reported that a staggering 9,000 anti-Asian encounters had been reported in under two years of the pandemic.

Olivia Munn attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

And Munn this isn't the first time Munn has spoken out about anti-Asian violence. In February 2021, the actress issued an impassioned call for "help" in the fight against such crimes.

"Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes," Munn wrote on Instagram at the time. "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside."

She continued, "These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

Munn, whose mother is a refugee from Vietnam, went on to share a series of examples of crimes against Asian Americans, highlighting the rise in the number of attacks during the pandemic.