Olivia Jade’s Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in L.A.: Reports

Olivia Jade Giannulli’s longtime boyfriend, musician Jackson Guthy, was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this month after allegedly driving under the influence, according to multiple outlets.

The singer was arrested on Sept. 7, cited for a misdemeanor DUI and then released at 7:28 p.m. that same day, according to the New York Post's Page Six. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment. PEOPLE has also reached out to a rep for Guthy.

Olivia Jade, 21, and Guthy, 24, began dating in early 2019 but then briefly split in May of that year amid her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Less than three months after they broke things off, they appeared to have rekindled their romance when Guthy declared his love for the YouTube star with an Instagram post of them kissing.

“Lil monkey 💕I love you,” he captioned the photo in August 2019.

Olivia Jade’s parents, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, although neither ever participated in the sport. They pled guilty to fraud charges earlier this year. In August, a judge accepted their plea and Loughlin was sentenced to serve two months in prison, while Giunnulli was sentenced to five months, along with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Around the same time, a source told PEOPLE that the scandal had "been extremely difficult” for Olivia Jade.

“Her career has been affected because of decisions her parents made. But they are still her parents. She has to find forgiveness for them, and she will always love them,” the source said. “In turn, she hopes that as she finds forgiveness for her parents, her fans will not be as judgmental about her.”