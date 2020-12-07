The interview will air on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch

Olivia Jade Giannulli is ready to share her side of the story.

The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli is set to appear on Tuesday's episode of Red Table Talk, which marks her first public interview since news broke last year of her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 56, and Mossimo, 57, are both currently serving time in prison after pleading guilty in May. Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while husband Mossimo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

In a teaser of the episode shared on Twitter by host Jada Pinkett Smith, Olivia Jade can be heard saying, "I've watched this show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe."

"But it also feels honest and it feels like we're going to all lay it out here and it's going to be an open conversation," the YouTube star adds.

Image zoom Olivia Jade Giannulli | Credit: Red Table Talk

Olivia Jade also teased her upcoming interview on Instagram, writing, "Thank you @jadapinkettsmith@adriennebanfieldnorris @willowsmith for bringing me to the table so I can publicly share my experience for the first time. Tune in to @redtabletalk tomorrow 9:00 AM PT on @facebookwatch ♥️."

Loughlin and Mossimo were accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. After denying any wrongdoing for more than a year, the couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the Full House star to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Mossimo received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of service.

Loughlin reported to prison on Oct. 30 at FCI-Dublin in northern California and is expected to be released by the end of the year. Mossimo began his sentence on Nov. 19 at a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara.

Image zoom Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli | Credit: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

With the pair both in jail, a source told PEOPLE last month that Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are struggling without their parents.

"It's just a nightmare for them," said the source. "They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting."

"They are beyond worried," the source added of Olivia Jade and Isabella. "They can't wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this."

Image zoom From left: Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Bella Giannulli in February 2019 | Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Another source told PEOPLE in August that Olivia Jade — whose YouTube channel has been inactive since last December — is hoping to rebuild her career.

"She accepts responsibility for her part in it,” said the source. “Everything she worked for was put on hold because of all of this, but she wants to keep following her passions. She’s young. When it feels right, she does want to continue everything she had been building before. Her path hasn’t changed."