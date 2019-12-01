Olivia Jade Giannulli posted her first YouTube video on Sunday, nearly nine months after parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal.

In her first video since March 10, Olivia Jade, 20, addressed why she had decided to return to the platform, even though she is “legally not allowed to speak on anything” related to the scandal.

“Hi everybody, it’s Olivia Jade. Welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time,” she said in the two-minute video, titled “Hi again.”

She went on to explain that she went back and forth for “seven or eight months” deciding when she should come back to YouTube — especially knowing she wouldn’t be able to address the college admissions scandal, “as much as I wish I could talk about all of this.”

Image zoom Olivia Jade Giannulli Olivia Jade/Youtube

RELATED: David Dobrik on Fellow YouTuber Olivia Jade: ‘Everybody Has Screw-Ups, But You Learn from Mistakes’

“There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t, so I’m gonna leave it at that,” she said. “Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting, I really appreciate it.”

“This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life,” Olivia Jade continued, adding that she didn’t want that to come off as sounding selfish. “It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this.”

Olivia Jade continued, “Though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”

“The moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much and I’m just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you enjoy the vlog,” she said, ending the video with a note on the screen that read “Thank you for watching. I’ll see you soon.”

RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plan to Have a ‘Low-Key’ Anniversary as They Await Trial: Source

On Oct. 22, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that Loughlin, 55, Giannulli, 56, and nine other defendants “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission.” They have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

Prior to the new charges, which they pleaded not guilty to, Loughlin and Giannulli both already faced charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. They previously faced up to 40 years in prison and have pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

Image zoom Mossimo Giannulli andLori Loughlin Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts indicted Loughlin and Giannulli in the shocking nationwide scam as part of an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. Nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of actions such as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William Singer to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the USC crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport. (The USC Registrar previously confirmed that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled” at the university.)

Since the scandal broke in March, Olivia Jade has lost several endorsement deals as a social media influencer and moved out of her parents’ Bel Air home in early May. However, neither Olivia Jade nor her older sister has been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.